How Arizona is Preparing For Multiple QBs Against Colorado
Arizona's trip to Colorado this week presents a unique challenge. The Wildcats are 4-3, looking to pick up a win over a team that just got wiped out against Utah.
However, things are never that easy in the Big 12. The Buffaloes have been a good team at home, with their only two losses coming to No. 7 Georgia Tech and No. 10 BYU.
That's a piece of the puzzle that won't catch Brent Brennan off guard this week.
“When I look at Colorado, I think they are a team that is incredibly tough at home," Brennan said Monday. "We know going into this that we’re going to have to play in an incredible atmosphere. It’s homecoming, it’s sold out. It’s going to be a really challenging atmosphere. Crowd noise, elevation, all that good stuff.”
The Colorado offense hasn't been lighting the world on fire in the first season post-Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Still, coach Deion Sanders has a wrinkle up his sleeve that could cause problems for the Wildcats' defense.
Arizona Preparing For Both Kaidon Salter & Ryan Staub
Colorado has alternated quarterbacks at times this season. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter has been the primary starter for the Buffaloes this season, throwing for 1,193 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
He's also been a threat on the ground, rushing for 266 yards and five scores.
"He’s an explosive football player," Brennan said of Salter. "He can make the throws he needs to make, but he’s also dangerous in the run game, which is obviously something that we’ve had to deal with the last couple of weeks. A really good football player."
Indeed, Arizona has struggled to contain the QB run game, allowing nearly 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the last two games to Houston's Conner Weigman and BYU's Bear Bachmeier.
Ryan Staub is the other quarterback with some experience this season. Staub saw most his action in Colorado's 36-20 loss to Houston back in Week 3. He threw for 204 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in that one, and also played a little bit last week at Utah.
Both quarterbacks have different strengths, and Sanders has opted to play both quarterbacks in the same game at different times this season.
Unaware of who will see more snaps, Brennan is making sure his Wildcats are ready for anything.
"I know they’ve had a couple of different guys play this year, so we’re kind of preparing for all of them," Brennan said. "Because you don’t really know which one it’s going to be, but they all bring a little bit of something different to the table. They all are obviously high level, high talent and really good. So we’re going to be ready for whatever shows up. We just gotta line up and play.”
