Evaluating Arizona's Chances To Go Bowling
Last season was a disappoint for Arizona, finishing 4-8 in the first year under coach Brent Brennan. While the optimism was high following a 10-win campaign in 2023, the surprise departure of coach Jedd Fisch for Washington took some of the Wildcats' top players as well, which may have doomed the season from the start.
Now, in year two with Brennan, the Wildcats have already matched their 2024 win total halfway through the season. That feels like an improvement, but the team has left two wins slip through their grasp the past two weeks.
Losses that came down to the final play at home against BYU and on the road at Houston have the Wildcats sitting at 4-3 and irrelevant in the conference title race.
Still, the goal for this season has been to show improvement with Brennan, which means, at the very least, qualifying for a bowl game. Arizona is just two wins shy of the six-win threshold, but the upcoming slate to meet that mark will be challenging.
Arizona's Upcoming Schedule
Next week, Arizona will travel to visit Colorado, which hasn't been great this season, but did knock off Iowa State in its previous outing. The Buffaloes have a veteran at quarterback in Kaidon Salter, who likes to run when given the opportunity, an area the Arizona defense has struggled against lately.
The Wildcats will also take trips to visit No. 21 Cincinnati and finish the season with the Territorial Cup in Tempe against No. 24 Arizona State.
These games are winnable given the outstanding and efficient play of quarterback Noah Fifita this season, and the Wildcats' defense limiting opposing passing attacks. Fifita has thrown 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, while the UA secondary has limited teams to 153.1 yards per game in the air, second-best in the Big 12.
The problem, however, is that Arizona simply doesn't win outside of Tucson. Halfway through year two, Brennan is just 1-7 in road games as leader of the Wildcats. That just isn't good enough to inspire hope that Arizona can knock off some of the best in the Big 12 down the stretch.
This week at Colorado might be the most likely win for Arizona on the road of the final three games away from Tucson. The Buffaloes will play Utah this week in a rivalry that is bound to take a physical toll. The Utes have bullied many teams in the trenches this season.
If Colorado plays a four-quarter game with the Utes, there is a possibility that they have a letdown against the Wildcats, which could restart a stagnant running game for Seth Doege and his three-headed backfield.
Arizona also has two more games at home this season, hosting Kansas and then Baylor for senior night. Both teams like to toss the ball around the yard, led by quarterback Jalon Daniels and Sawyer Robertson, respectively.
The Wildcats have been good against the pass this season, but have allowed four passing scores in the last two weeks after allowing none in their first five games.
Given their road struggles, Arizona's best chance to reach six wins would be to win both games at home the rest of the way, or split them at the very least and win next week at Colorado.
Our staff predicted a seven-win finish to the regular season and an appearance in the Sun Bowl during bowl season. That would mean three more wins down the line, with at least one coming on the road.
It's important for Brennan to finish this season strong and, at the very least, make a bowl game. Fans have voiced frustration with the Arizona coach, and improvement is the only way to show that things can turn around.
Do you think Arizona will make it to a bowl game? If so, where will they go?