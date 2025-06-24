Travis Hunter Explains Why Fit With Jaguars Is a 'Blessing' After Signing Rookie Contract
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially locked up wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter this weekend by signing him to a four-year, $46.65 million rookie deal.
Before the Jaguars surprised by trading up to the No. 2 pick to select Hunter, there were questions regarding whether the team that drafted Hunter would allow him to play both positions or how they would divide up his role. The Tennessee Titans saw Hunter as a cornerback first while the Cleveland Browns viewed him primarily as a receiver. Though the Baltimore Ravens knew they were not in position to draft him, John Harbaugh expressed doubts about him being able to play both ways at the NFL level.
As NFL personnel and analysts debated what position Hunter should primarily play or whether or not he could do it, Hunter remained adamant in his plans to play two ways. Hunter was an award winning player at each position in college, and has intends to continue playing both ways in the pros.
In the Jaguars, Hunter landed with a team that not only valued what he brings on both sides of the ball, but has a plan to let Hunter play both ways and be himself. As such, Hunter described getting drafted by the Jaguars as a "blessing" after signing his rookie deal.
"It's a blessing," Hunter told Jaguars reporter Brian Sexton. "I'm very excited to be at a place that they let me go ahead and be myself, and let me do what I do."
Though the Jaguars plan to primarily start Hunter out on offense, they have had him practice on both sides of the ball during OTAs and minicamp. Hunter met with coaches on both sides all the time, allowing him to keep up at each position. The Jaguars additionally said after drafting Hunter that they will be flexible with their plan for him to play both ways.
More than just the intricacies and the details, the Jaguars have embraced Hunter as the unique person and player he is. Whether it's planning for him to play both ways or embracing the personality he brings to the field, which involves plenty of energy and even some dancing, it seems that Jacksonville's new regime is a great fit for Hunter.