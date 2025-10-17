Three-Star 2026 Linebacker Speaks on Arizona Official Visit
While Arizona may not have gotten the win over BYU last Saturday, there may be a silver lining to the loss for head coach Brent Brennan and the Wildcats staff.
A three-star 2026 linebacker prospect who decommitted from UCLA in September took an official visit (OV) to Tucson for the game against the Cougars. He recently spoke about his experience in Tucson, praising the program and staff.
Three-Star UCLA Decommit Praises OV to Arizona
Shortly after three-star linebacker Ramzak Fruean decommitted from the Bruins on Sept 14, Arizona quickly got involved in his recruitment, extending him an offer on Sept 18.
From there, Brennan and his staff scheduled Fruean on an OV, getting him on campus for the Wildcats' game against BYU on October 11.
While the Wildcats lost to BYU, the game didn't seem to deter Fruean's interest in the program. The young linebacker spoke about his OV in Tucson on X, praising Arizona's staff and calling the visit "amazing."
- "Man!! Words cannot explain how much I loved being in Tuscon at Tha University Of Arizona!" Fruean wrote. "Thank you to the entire staff and program for and AMAZING Official visit!"
While it's still not guaranteed that Fruean will commit to Arizona, Wildcats fans cannot help but be excited about his message following his OV.
Fruean plays at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 38 linebacker in the class and the No. 3 player from the state.
Adding a player of Fruean's talent this late in the 2026 cycle would be a massive addition to Airzona's 2026 class, which 247Sports currently ranks as the 42nd best in the country.
The bad news for the Wildcats is that they'll have heavy competition to land the 6'4", 215-pound linebacker. Following his OV to Tucson last weekend, he's set to travel to BYU on October 18 for an OV with the Cougars. After that, he has another OV scheduled with Washington on October 25.
Fruean's recruitment will likely come down to Arizona and those two other programs, both of which are having great seasons and have a lot to offer him.
Regardless of the competition the Wildcats face to land Fruean, it's clear that he had a great OV with Arizona. If Brennan and his staff keep pushing for him, there's a strong chance they can land a big-time commitment near the end of the 2026 cycle.
