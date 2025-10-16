Inside The Wildcats

A Look at Arizona's 2026 Offensive Recruiting Class

The Wildcats are halfway through the 2025 season. Here's how their 2026 recruiting class is shaping up on offense.

Max Dorsey

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona has made it to the halfway point of the 2025 season. As the year continues, the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down. Here's a look at how the Wildcats' 2026 offensive recruiting class looks up to this point.

Arizona State's 2026 Offensive Recruiting Class

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have done a solid job in the 2026 cycle. According to 247Sports, their 2026 class ranks as the 42nd-best in the country with a total of 20 commits. Of those 20, 12 play on the offensive side of the ball. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.

*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.

Quarterbacks

Oscar Rios, Four-Star, Downey, California

Noah Fifit
Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Running Backs

Brandon Smith, Three-Star, Fresno, California

Wide Receivers

Caleb Smith, Three-Star, Allen, Texas

Chris Hunte
Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Chris Hunter (16) catches the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

RJ Mosley, Three-Star, Pittsburg, California

Hamisi Juma, Three-Star, Chandler, Arizona

Tight Ends

Henry Gabalis, Three-Star, Everett, Washington

Darren Schmitt, Three-Star, Vancouver, Washington

Sam Olso
Nov 2, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Sam Olson (84) runs the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Offensive Linemen

Malachi Joyner, Three-Star, Gilbert, Arizona

Khalil Sanogo, Three-Star, Mansfield, Texas

Alexander Doos
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Alexander Doost (60) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nathan Allen, Three-Star, Carlsbad, California

Kaisi Lafitaga, Three-Star, Pago Pago, American Samoa

Michael Langi, Three-Star, San Francisco, California

Which Commit Should Fans Be Most Excited About?

The player Arizona fans should be most excited about is undoubtedly Oscar Rios. The Downey, California native is the Wildcats' highest-rated recruit in the entire 2026 cycle, ranking as the No. 149 overall player in the country, and the No. 11 quarterback.

Noah Fifit
Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Noah Fifita has one more year of eligibility after 2025, but once he leaves the program, the QB1 job in Tucson becomes wide open. Rios is highly talented, and while he'll likely redshirt his freshman year, there's a strong chance he takes over once Fifita moves on.

Which Commit Will Make An Immediate Impact?

While Arizona's 2026 class is filled with talent, it's often hard for true freshmen to find playing time. However, Caleb Smith could easily play a role in 2026 for the Wildcats. The three-star wide receiver is a gadget-type player with elite speed, posting a 10.35-second 100-meter dash in 2024.

Javin Whatle
Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) reacts after running the ball right up to the edge of the end zone during the second quarter of the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At Allen High School, Smith has been effective both as a receiver and as a ball carrier, and Brennan will likely find a place to use his top-end speed as soon as possible.

Which Position Group Should Help the Wildcats Improve the Most?

Looking across Arizona's offensive line, almost every single player on the depth chart is an upperclassman. Adding offensive linemen was pivotal for Brennan this cycle, and he did a great job of doing so, landing five commits to boost their unit.

Brent Brenna
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

With depth across the offensive line being a concern heading into the 2026 season, Joyner, Sanogo, Allen, Lafitaga, and Langi should all help the team improve both in the short and long term.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on Arizona's 2026 offensive recruiting class. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.