A Look at Arizona's 2026 Offensive Recruiting Class
Arizona has made it to the halfway point of the 2025 season. As the year continues, the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down. Here's a look at how the Wildcats' 2026 offensive recruiting class looks up to this point.
Arizona's 2026 Offensive Recruiting Class
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have done a solid job in the 2026 cycle. According to 247Sports, their 2026 class ranks as the 42nd-best in the country with a total of 20 commits. Of those 20, 12 play on the offensive side of the ball. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.
*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.
Quarterbacks
Oscar Rios, Four-Star, Downey, California
Running Backs
Brandon Smith, Three-Star, Fresno, California
Wide Receivers
Caleb Smith, Three-Star, Allen, Texas
RJ Mosley, Three-Star, Pittsburg, California
Hamisi Juma, Three-Star, Chandler, Arizona
Tight Ends
Henry Gabalis, Three-Star, Everett, Washington
Darren Schmitt, Three-Star, Vancouver, Washington
Offensive Linemen
Malachi Joyner, Three-Star, Gilbert, Arizona
Khalil Sanogo, Three-Star, Mansfield, Texas
Nathan Allen, Three-Star, Carlsbad, California
Kaisi Lafitaga, Three-Star, Pago Pago, American Samoa
Michael Langi, Three-Star, San Francisco, California
Which Commit Should Fans Be Most Excited About?
The player Arizona fans should be most excited about is undoubtedly Oscar Rios. The Downey, California native is the Wildcats' highest-rated recruit in the entire 2026 cycle, ranking as the No. 149 overall player in the country, and the No. 11 quarterback.
Noah Fifita has one more year of eligibility after 2025, but once he leaves the program, the QB1 job in Tucson becomes wide open. Rios is highly talented, and while he'll likely redshirt his freshman year, there's a strong chance he takes over once Fifita moves on.
Which Commit Will Make An Immediate Impact?
While Arizona's 2026 class is filled with talent, it's often hard for true freshmen to find playing time. However, Caleb Smith could easily play a role in 2026 for the Wildcats. The three-star wide receiver is a gadget-type player with elite speed, posting a 10.35-second 100-meter dash in 2024.
At Allen High School, Smith has been effective both as a receiver and as a ball carrier, and Brennan will likely find a place to use his top-end speed as soon as possible.
Which Position Group Should Help the Wildcats Improve the Most?
Looking across Arizona's offensive line, almost every single player on the depth chart is an upperclassman. Adding offensive linemen was pivotal for Brennan this cycle, and he did a great job of doing so, landing five commits to boost their unit.
With depth across the offensive line being a concern heading into the 2026 season, Joyner, Sanogo, Allen, Lafitaga, and Langi should all help the team improve both in the short and long term.
