Defensive Standouts From Arizona's Win Over Hawaii
It was overall a successful season opener for Arizona that resulted in a 40-6 win over Hawaii on Saturday.
It wasn't a perfect performance as UA coach Brent Brennan noted after the game, but the Wildcats were able to show enough on both sides of the ball to carry some momentum into next week.
The Wildcats were flying around the ball all night defensively, forcing five turnovers with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Arizona also recorded five sacks and had 10 different players record a tackle-for-loss on the night.
Here are three individual defensive players who stood out in Saturday's win.
Three Defensive Standouts
DB Dalton Johnson - 10 tackles, 4 solo
The leading tackler for the Wildcats and the lone player to reach double-digit tackles Saturday night for Arizona, Johnson was flying all over the field.
One of the most experienced players in the secondary and on the defense as a whole for Arizona, Johnson picked up where he left off last season. He didn't record another stat on Saturday, but that'll come as the season progresses.
DB Jay'Vion Cole - 6 tackles, 4 solo, one sack, one tackle for loss
One of three players to record at least one full sack and tackle for loss Saturday night, Cole stepped up in a big way with some other players in the secondary unavailable Saturday night for Arizona.
The redshirt junior transferred to Arizona from Texas this past offseason. He has also spent time at Cal Poly and San Jose State. He could continue to see more snaps on the field pending the status of Treydan Stukes and Marquis Groves-Killebrew. Dajon Hinton and Gianni Edwards were also sidelined in the secondary for Arizona Saturday night.
LB Jabari Mann - 4 tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss
Another defensive player who recorded a full sack and tackle for loss for Arizona in Saturday's win, Mann impressed in his first full game as a Wildcat. The redshirt freshman appeared in four games on special teams last season, where he did not record a stat.
It was Cole, Mann and LB Chase Kennedy who all recorded a full sack and tackle for loss for the Wildcats Saturday night.
There were a number of players inactive on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona, with other players stepping up in their absence.
The Wildcats have made an emphasis on playing more aggressively and with more physicality under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. That was seen in full force on Saturday, which included the defensive backs in the secondary on wide receivers. Genesis Smith had a pass breakup on a huge hit in the end zone.
