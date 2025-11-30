Inside The Wildcats

Top Defensive Players In Arizona’s Win Over Arizona State

We look at the top performers defensively in Friday's win over Arizona State.

Ari Koslow

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona ended its regular season on a high note with a 23-7 win over Arizona State Friday night in the Territorial Cup. The Wildcats will be seeking their second 10-win season in three years if they can win their bowl game.

Arizona
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defense continued its dominance on the season under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, forcing five turnovers in the win, including three interceptions of Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims.

Arizona ended the regular season winning five games in a row and in that span, the Wildcats allowed just 23 combined points in the second half.

Arizona
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan is doused with Powerade after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats limited the Sun Devils to just 214 total yards and 3-of-11 on third downs in Friday's win.

Here are three players who stood out in the win for Arizona.

LB Max Harris - 7 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss

The leader in tackles on the night, Max Harris, led the way for a banged-up Wildcats linebacker room. Harris, who wasn't fully either after getting banged up last week, also added one of the two tackles for loss on the night for the Wildcats.

Arizona
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The transfer from Texas State was a consistent force as a tackler for Arizona all season in Gonzales's defense.

DB Treydan Stukes - 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 interception

Treydan Stukes had one of the interceptions of the year on a deep pass thrown by Jeff Sims.

After also hauling in an interception last week in his final home game, Stukes was able to do the same Friday night in his final Territorial Cup to go off on a high note in the rivalry between the two schools.

DB Dalton Johnson - 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 interception, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

With Arizona State driving down 16-7 in the fourth quarter, Dalton Johnson was able to force a fumble on Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims. The fumble was recovered by Genesis Smith, which led to a six-minute touchdown drive for the Wildcats to ice the game.

On the final offensive possession for Arizona State, Johnson picked off Sims to ultimately end the game and go off on a high note in his career at Arizona in the regular season as well as in the Territorial Cup.

What players stood out to you in the win on the defensive side of the ball? To let us know, be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.