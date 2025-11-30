Top Defensive Players In Arizona’s Win Over Arizona State
Arizona ended its regular season on a high note with a 23-7 win over Arizona State Friday night in the Territorial Cup. The Wildcats will be seeking their second 10-win season in three years if they can win their bowl game.
The defense continued its dominance on the season under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, forcing five turnovers in the win, including three interceptions of Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims.
Arizona ended the regular season winning five games in a row and in that span, the Wildcats allowed just 23 combined points in the second half.
The Wildcats limited the Sun Devils to just 214 total yards and 3-of-11 on third downs in Friday's win.
Here are three players who stood out in the win for Arizona.
LB Max Harris - 7 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss
The leader in tackles on the night, Max Harris, led the way for a banged-up Wildcats linebacker room. Harris, who wasn't fully either after getting banged up last week, also added one of the two tackles for loss on the night for the Wildcats.
The transfer from Texas State was a consistent force as a tackler for Arizona all season in Gonzales's defense.
DB Treydan Stukes - 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 interception
Treydan Stukes had one of the interceptions of the year on a deep pass thrown by Jeff Sims.
After also hauling in an interception last week in his final home game, Stukes was able to do the same Friday night in his final Territorial Cup to go off on a high note in the rivalry between the two schools.
DB Dalton Johnson - 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 interception, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
With Arizona State driving down 16-7 in the fourth quarter, Dalton Johnson was able to force a fumble on Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims. The fumble was recovered by Genesis Smith, which led to a six-minute touchdown drive for the Wildcats to ice the game.
On the final offensive possession for Arizona State, Johnson picked off Sims to ultimately end the game and go off on a high note in his career at Arizona in the regular season as well as in the Territorial Cup.
