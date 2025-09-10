Arizona Football Talk: Areas of Improvement
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan, where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats (2-0) moving in the right direction, with the team starting the year with back-to-back impressive wins over Hawaii and Weber State.
Saturday night, Arizona scored 48 unanswered points and saw the game get out of hand quickly, finishing the night with a 48-3 win over Weber State.
Arizona was geared up and ready to start its second game of the season against Weber State. However, a 2-hour-plus lightning delay caused the game to start late. Stool, UA on the opening drive came out swinging and wasted no time marching 75 yards in six plays, capped off by a Noah Fifita touchdown.
The Wildcats were able to get a stop on the Weber State opening drive and struck like lightning on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to receiver Javin Whatley to give UA a commanding 14-0 lead. Arizona delivered its second win of the year thanks to a lopsided Saturday night.
After struggling throughout the game against Hawaii with only 161 yards on 13 of 23 passing to go along with a touchdown, Fifita was able to have a bounce-back game and exploded in the first half.
Fifita started off hot and went 17 of 22, totaling 373 yards and racking up five touchdowns with over seven minutes left in the third quarter.
As of right now, Fifita is sitting on 50 career touchdown passes, which puts him fourth all-time in program history and one touchdown ahead of Anu Solomon. He is seven touchdowns behind Khalil Tate for third all-time.
Although the Wildcats had a great game, there are still areas in which the Wildcats need to improve as the team heads into its third game of the season against Kansas State.
Three Areas That Need Improvement
Flag Issues
- Over the last two games, Arizona has racked up 18 penalties resulting in 134 yards lost versus Hawaii and Weber State. And against WSU, there were about four to five flags that were declined because of the situation on the field.
- The majority of these flags for Arizona have been holding calls from the offensive line and the wide receivers on screens and in the running game.
- With the level of competition taking a notch up against Kansas State, Arizona will need to clean these issues up for Friday’s game.
Defense Against Dual-Threat
- So far, Arizona has been solid against two dual-threat QBs in the Hawaii and Weber State games. However, the team struggled last season in games against running quarterbacks and haven’t faced high-level talent at this point in time.
- Last season against Kansas State QB Avery Johnson, Arizona struggled and saw him rack up 110 yards on the ground and passed for two touchdowns. The Wildcats’ defense had no answer for Johnson, who controlled the groove of that game.
Punt Blockers
- Arizona has had an issue with protecting the punter, but hasn’t had any blocked punts to this point in time. Still, we have seen the opponent get back in the backfield and nearly get a blocked punt at least three times.
- It hasn’t come back to hurt the Wildcats at this point, but the team is asking for issues if the coaching staff can’t get it corrected.
