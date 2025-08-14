Arizona QB Noah Fifita Building a Connection With Doege
Arizona had an underwhelming 2024 season which saw the WIldcats start in the Preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and then end the year going 4-8 and losing 7 of their last 8 games missing a bowl appearance.
After the season, Brent Brennan mixed things up on his coaching staff and brought in 61 new faces to the roster through the transfer portal and the 2025 recruiting class.
However, one of the main things remaining the same from a season ago is who is playing under center with quarterback Noah Fifita leading the charge. Fifita is entering his fourth season with the program and looking to get things back on track.
Last year, Fifita struggled and threw for 2,958 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while being sacked 28 times.
The offense under then-offensive coordinator Dino Babers was not a match with the skill set of Fifita, who never looked comfortable in the system.
Now, Brennan has hired offensive coordinator Seth Doege to be the play-caller for Arizona and help get things back on track on the offensive side of the ball.
Since the start of spring ball, we have seen Fifita progress in the offensive scheme and getting better each day of practice.
In training camp, his understanding of the Doege offense has seen him hitting all the right timing routes, getting guys in the right position and even checking out of plays to put the offense in better position.
The amount of growth we have seen from Fifita, who is on his third offensive system is nothing short of amazing and speaks volumes on how intelligent or a player he is. It isn’t easy to learn new systems so quickly but he looks like he has played in it for a number of years with the progression he has made in training camp.
We are getting to the point where the offense is going to come to him like second nature. And, the offense really does match the skills that Fifita has and plays to his strengths as a high-level quarterback.
The connection that Fifita and Doege have has grown and is getting stronger on the practice field.
When you look at his best season, Fifita had a strong connection with then-head coach Jedd Fisch, who was calling plays for Arizona and putting him in a position to succeed. Now, we are seeing that bond grow with him and Doege as the offense is starting to flow in training camp.
