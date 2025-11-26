Danny Gonzales Nominated For Prestigious Coaching Award
Arizona has done a complete 180-degree turnaround this season. From 4-8 to 8-3 heading into the Territorial Cup, the Wildcats are back on the rise.
Brent Brennan could be credited with the change in gears. He has finally overcome some demons on the road, earning a big win over Cincinnati a couple of weeks ago, and the Wildcats have been one of the most well-rounded teams in the country over the final few weeks of the season.
Noah Fifita is another big contributor. After leading the Big 12 with 12 interceptions last season, he's turned around and thrown for 2,677 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Arizona has asked a lot of him through the air, and he has delivered.
Arizona brought in plenty of transfers for this season, and many of them have helped to make a difference. Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley have been the leading receivers. Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig have had big moments out of the backfield. Tristan Bounds has been a revelation up front.
However, the one big change has been the production of the defense. A change in coordinators and an influx of transfers alongside the core returners have shaped Arizona into one of the most feared defenses in the nation.
Danny Gonzales Nominated For Broyles Award
Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales was recently nominated for the Broyles Award, which is annually presented to the nation's top assistant coach.
Gonzales has overseen one of the biggest turnarounds in Arizona history, especially on defense. Last season, without Gonzales, the Wildcats were horrendous defensively. They allowed 31.8 points per game (109th nationally), 239 passing yards (103rd), 413 total yards (106th) and 1.3 turnovers forced per game (82nd).
In just one season, Gonzales has flipped the defense into one of the nation's best units. The Wildcats have allowed 20 points per game (24th nationally), 159.7 passing yards (6th), 309.5 total yards (21st) and 2.1 turnovers forced per game (6th).
Gonzales is one of 63 assistant coaches around the nation nominated for the award, the largest grouping ever nominated for the Broyles Award.
During Arizona's 4-game win streak, the Wildcats have tightened up defensively, allowing just 23 points across all four games. The defense's biggest accomplishment might have come on Saturday, shutting out the nation's No. 3 passing offense in Baylor in the second half.
The secondary is full of veteran leaders, such as safety Dalton Johnson and slot corner Treydan Stukes. That group has been huge for this defense. The Wildcats have 16 interceptions this season, leading the Big 12, and Johnson leads the team with 94 tackles and three interceptions.
The Broyles Award will be voted on by former Hall of Fame coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and legendary broadcasters. Also, fans will be allowed to vote for coaches to advance in each round of voting for the first time.
