EXCLUSIVE: Takeshi Savery Talks Arizona Offer
The Wildcats have been on an offering and targeting spree as they offered one of the better prospects to visit them as of late. That prospect being Takeshi Savery. Savery is an EDGE from the state of Utah who has started to receive many offers, including his Arizona Wildcats offer.
The talented prospect recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to break down his offer and more.
"Being offered by Arizona means a lot to me, it’s a blessing and a testament to the hard work I’ve put in on and off the field. It shows that a respected Power four program sees potential in me not just as a football player, but as someone who can be part of their culture and future success. It motivates me to keep grinding and keep earning everything that comes my way," the talented prospect confirmed when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
What coaches is the prospect looking forward to building a relationship with the most and why?
"I’m really looking forward to getting to know Coach Salave'a and the rest of the defensive staff. From what I’ve seen, they develop their players and care about building real relationships, not just recruiting for numbers. I want to be coached hard and pushed to my limits, and they seem like the type of coaches who demand greatness but also genuinely support their guys."
Visiting the Wildcats has already happened, but for the talented recruit it remains to be in the picture.
"I actually already visited Arizona, and that’s when they offered me. It was a great experience I really got a sense of the energy the coaches bring, how the program is run, and how serious they are about building something special. Being there in person gave me a real feel for the culture and made me even more excited about the opportunity."
Being young in the process has kept the prospect from completely circling a few schools.
"I’m still young in the process, so I’m keeping an open mind. I’ve been blessed to get a few offers that I’m really grateful for, and I’m just taking my time to learn about each school. Arizona definitely stands out because of how personal the visit felt and how real the coaches were. But I’m also open to seeing what else is out there as more opportunities come in."
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of the Arizona Wildcats. he went more into detail with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of opportunity. The visit showed me they’re building something real, and the energy around the program stood out. It feels like a place where I could grow—on the field and as a person—with coaches who push you but also care about you."
Where do the Wildcats stand in is recruitment?
"The Wildcats are definitely near the top of my list. They were the first Power Four school to believe in me, and that loyalty stands out. I like the direction the program is heading, and I see a lot of potential for me to develop there. I’m excited to keep building the relationship and learn more about how I’d fit into their vision."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!