Arizona Commit Drawing Interest From Familiar Foe
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan, where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Brennan went out and mixed things up on his coaching staff with the hiring of Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator. Then, he promoted Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinator role after serving one season as the linebackers coach.
Plus, Brennan brought in Joe Salave’a as the defensive line coach, Josh Miller as the tight ends coach, Josh Bringuel as the linebackers coach and Craig Naivar as the special teams coordinator.
During the Wildcats’ bye-week following the 23-17 win over Kansas State, the coaching staff hit the road on the recruiting trail in California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Hawaii and in Arizona. Not only were they looking at uncommitted recruits, but they were also touching base with targets that might flip as we get closer to signing day.
Now, we are seeing offers being announced from the players that the Wildcats were able to go and see. Plus, players who have reopened their recruitment with the firings of head coaches across the country who couldn’t survive a slow start to the season.
Although the main focus not only with Arizona’s coaches but the nation as well is on recruits for the 2026 and 2027 classes, the Wildcats have seen a target for the 2028 cycle schedule a visit to Tucson.
The Wildcats will host four-star safety Pole Moala on Oct. 4, which is the weekend Arizona will face off against Oklahoma State with a kickoff set for 12 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
Although the Wildcats have been busy on the recruiting trail and have seen success with offers and new players they are targeting, recently UA has seen one of the commits for the 2026 class receive an offer from a former conference foe.
One of the 20 commits for the 2026 recruiting class is three-star wide receiver RJ Mosley, who is one of two receivers committed to the Wildcats for the class at this moment.
Recently, Mosley received an offer from UCLA, which has been going through a coaching change after the firing of DeShaun Foster. However, the Bruins have shown interest despite not having a head coach for the 2026 season at this point in time.
His coaching staff has shown that they like to target multi-sport athletes and Mosley fits that bill with track and field background with his 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame.
