Five College Basketball Arenas That Should Host the NBA Cup Final
As the Spurs and Knicks met to determine this year’s NBA Cup champion Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, commissioner Adam Silver let fans in on a little secret.
In an appearance on the NBA on Prime Video pregame show, Silver mentioned the league was considering unique locations for the final game in future years. Amazon, who will broadcast the NBA Cup knockout rounds as part of its new media right deal, suggested looking at some storied college basketball arenas should the league decide to mix it up.
With many historic college basketball arenas the league could choose from, that idea begs the. question of where the NBA Cup could go for its final game. There are some clear choices, but also some under-the-radar options that would provide all the nostalgia by tapping into college basketball’s rich history.
With Silver dropping a hint that the NBA could head to college campuses for its in-season tournament in future years, here are five storied college basketball gyms we’d like to see the league consider should the idea come to fruition, ranked in order:
5. Pauley Pavilion, UCLA
How about honoring the program with the most championships in NCAA history? Sure, it’s been a while since coach John Wooden led UCLA to 10 titles in 12 years, but the Bruins’ Pauley Pavilion would have to be in the conversation should the NBA bring its in-season tournament to college campuses. It would be fun if the league decided to head to cities that don’t already have an NBA team, or teams in this case, but Pauley Pavilion’s large capacity and built-in history could set the perfect stage.
4. Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler
Once upon a time, Hinkle Fieldhouse was the largest basketball arena in the United States. That’s changed over time, seeing as the arena opened all the way back in 1928. The storied hall remains a true window into college basketball’s history and a great venue for a modern game with a capacity of just over 9,000. Maybe the NBA would first think of heading to Indiana University’s Assembly Hall, but if the league does take the Cup to college sites, Hinkle Fieldhouse would be a great choice in the Hoosier State.
3. The Palestra, Penn
If the NBA heads to a college arena for the NBA Cup, maybe the league will decide to go to the home of a blue blood program. However, if the league wants to bring all the college basketball nostalgia and aura to the NBA, it should head to the Palestra. The Palestra opened in Philadelphia in 1927 and remains home to the Penn Quakers, affectionately nicknamed the Cathedral of College Basketball. Plenty of NBA legends have played at the Palestra, including Philly natives Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant as high schoolers. Why not add a few more in real NBA action?
2. Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas
An obvious choice is to play the NBA Cup final on none other than James Naismith Court. Naismith, basketball’s creator, established Kansas’s now storied basketball program and served as its first head coach, although he ironically has the unwanted honor of being the only Jayhawks coach with a losing record. Allen Fieldhouse has hosted an NBA exhibition game in the past, but playing a game with true consequences in one of college basketball’s most intense environments would make for quite the scene.
1. Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke
Duke’s iconic home is a clear choice should Silver decide to bring the NBA Cup to college arenas. The only question is: Which side would get the Cameron Crazies? A game at Cameron Indoor without the Crazies wouldn’t feel right, meaning the league would have to make sure there’s a way to replicate the raucous environment even without Duke on the floor. Luckily, plenty of NBA stars played for the Blue Devils, providing one of the best homecoming opportunities possible.