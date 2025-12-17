Arizona's strong bounce-back season in 2025 allowed the Wildcats to sway a strong recruiting class to join the fight in Tucson.

Brent Brennan and his staff were busy on the recruiting trail this season, pulling in the 38th-ranked class nationally for the 2026 season, and the sixth-best class within the Big 12.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The early signing period in the first week of December was a big success. With the exception of one decommitment just before signing day, the Wildcats inked 20 players to a letter of intent.

However, that number has already been trimmed by one, as a recent signee requested his release from his letter of intent and will not be joining the Wildcats next season.

Griffin Tillis Decommits from Arizona's 2026 Class

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday, Arizona safety signee Griffin Tillis posted a statement to his X account announcing he has decommitted from Arizona. Tillis signed with the Wildcats on Dec. 3, but less than two weeks later, the safety had a change of heart.

"After thoughtful conversations with my parents and much prayer, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Arizona and reopen my recruitment," Tillis wrote.

"I want to sincerely thank Coach Brennan and the entire Arizona staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am extremely grateful for the time and effort they invested in my recruitment. I have been released from my commitment, and my recruitment is officially reopened."

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tillis, a three-star recruit from Spring, Texas, was a fairly important piece to Arizona's class. Despite being the 2,116th-ranked prospect nationally and the 201st-ranked safety, according to 247 Sports, Tillis was one of two safeties in Arizona's class.

Hannibal Carter Navies , another three-star safety from Loganville, Georgia, is now the only safety signed to the 2026 recruiting class. He is the 1,314th-ranked prospect in the nation and the 117th safety recruit. So, at the very least, Arizona is keeping the better of the two safeties.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tillis only had one other offer from a power conference program when he committed to the Wildcats. Pittsburgh made Tillis an offer, but the safety only visited Arizona before committing. He also held offers from San Diego State, UTEP, UTSA and UNLV.

Arizona has a big task ahead next season, replacing a large portion of a secondary that dominated the Big 12 this season. Nickel corner Treydan Stukes , safety Dalton Johnson , and corners Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes all have exhausted their eligibility. The Wildcats won't fill those holes with just freshmen, but they will provide valuable depth.

What do you think of Arizona's all-conference selections? Who was snubbed? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.