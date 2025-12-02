Arizona Ends Season in Respectable Power Ranking Spot
The Arizona Wildcats football team has made its first appearance in the AP Top 25 since week three of 2024, checking in at No. 22.
The Wildcats had previously made the College Football Playoff rankings at 25 and hope to move a few spots up when those rankings are released on Tuesday, Dec 2nd.
Brent Brennan and his staff saw a complete season turnaround this year for his team and led the Wildcats to a 9-3 overall record (6-3 in conference play). The first two losses of the season came against ranked opponents, Iowa State and BYU, but were then followed by only one other loss and a perfect 5-0 record in November.
The final month of the regular season consisted of an impressive blend of strong offensive performances and defensive play that ranked towards the top in some categories. This winning streak included two ranked conference opponents that gave the team quite a bit of attention for how well they have been playing.
The most important win of the season came last as they traveled to play No. 20 Arizona State and defeated them by an impressive score of 23-7. This game embodied how the team has played as a whole and highlighted its stout defense, especially in the passing game.
According to sports-reference.com, the team ranked 4th among all teams in passing yards allowed as well as 10th in passing touchdowns allowed, with an impressive 0.8 per game. Their overall defense also ranks 19th on the season.
It feels as if the late success is now being noticed, and there is a positive recognition for this team, not only defensively but overall.
Being ranked No. 22 doesn’t just reflect one win it’s a signal that the Wildcats are gaining respect nationally:
After an up-and-down past few seasons, this ranking validates the program’s upward trajectory under coach Brent Brennan, showing the Wildcats can compete with major programs and navigate a tough schedule.
A Top-25 ranking improves perception among fans, recruits, and national media alike, and helps position Arizona for better bowl matchups and overall season recognition.
What's Next
While the regular season has wrapped up, finishing the regular season ranked gives the team momentum, and momentum often can generate confidence within a program, both in players, coaches, and fans. Arizona fans will now have to await the team's final game in the form of a postseason bowl game, which will be released on Dec 7th.
