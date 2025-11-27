Predicting the 99th Territorial Cup Between Arizona and ASU
Last Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.
Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most.
Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.
Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.
Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.
After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.
With around the corner, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI came up with our game prediction ahead of the Arizona-Arizona State game.
Game Prediction
- No. 25 Arizona: 34
- No. 20 Arizona State: 17
Reason
- Arizona has been one of the better second half teams in the Big 12 with comeback wins over Cincinnati, Kansas and Baylor after trailing at the half. Plus, the defense has been stellar in the second part of the game and has shut down opponents to give the Wildcats a fighting chance.
- Injuries have really hurt this Arizona State team and has made the offense one dimensional making them an easier target for Danny Gonzales to draw something up to slow things down.
- On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona has been very balanced with the rushing attack and letting Fifita carve teams up through the air. Seth Doege has helped stabilize an offense that struggled for most of the 2024 season.
- Arizona is deep at the running back and receiver positions and can hurt a defense in many different ways making them extremely hard to keep off the scoreboard.
- The only problem that could come up against ASU is the play of the special teams unit More specifically the kicking game with Michael Salgado-Medina struggling this season and only hitting 64% of his attempts.
- The Territorial Cup game is one that is not forgiving when it comes to sloppy special teams play and it can bite you in the butt.
