Fall Training Camp Day 15: Cole, Dansby and Garnes
The start of the 2025-26 season draws closer, as the Arizona Wildcats prepare for their week on match up with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on August 30 at Arizona Stadium.
Cornerbacks Jay'vion Cole, Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes are all new to the Wildcats football team as they transferred over from different schools.
Their addition bolsters a corner back room that needed depth and experience for the upcoming season.
Garnes' update on his bone marrow recipient
"I'm still trying to get in contact with her. It's been a little slower since I've been in camp, bu I'm still talking to those people, still trying to get as much information as I can so I can meet her in person one day. We haven't got any matches here yet, but I'm hoping that in the next couple of months, maybe we can."
Garnes bringing experience to the room
"Obviously, it's been a lot of guys that have already been here and solidified themselves as leaders. So I do what I can, and especially in a room where we are... Just trying to give as much game as I can to those guys and the younger guys in the room."
Cole on Brent Brennan's growth as a coach
"I feel like Brennan now understands that there's levels to this playing field, going from the Mountain West to the Big 12. So he needs to bring more enthusiasm to the team here, especially going off last year, there needs to be more for us in General."
Garnes on how Danny Gonzales' scheme leaves CBs on an island
"So far, it's been here and there. Just knowing where our help is at is the biggest thing. Knowing where our help is at, knowing with certain splits and sometimes we are going to be on the island. Obviously, everybody pretty much knows that."
"But just being confident, that's why we do 1-on-1s, that's why we're in those types of situations right now. So in 13 days, when we are on our island and we do good through situations, it's going to be like practice."
Garnes' previous schools and experience in the Big 12
"I chose here because I felt like it was the best spot for me personally. With the cornerbacks that were leaving and then the cornerbacks that were coming in, I felt like it was a good spot for me and my family."
"Knowing it was going to be far, but just talking to Coach Chip and how he came off to me, I knew it was a fit for me. That's why I didn't do any more visits. Like I said, I've been on another Big 12 team. I was at West Virginia, and I've seen the competition. I know what comes to win. We didn't win that much, but these games are going to be fourth-quarter games. I've been in those games. So just knowing abd being in that, once we get in these fourth quarter games this year, it's going to be easy.""
