Fall Training Camp Day 15: Chip Viney
A little under two weeks remain until the Arizona Wildcats are finally back in action and take the field against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on August 30
Cornerbacks coach Chip Viney talked with the media after Sunday's practice and fielded questions regarding his revamped group of players and how they have competed through camp.
Here's what he had to say.
Corners being put on an island
"Whenever you play the defensive back position, you're on an island. I wouldn't necessarily say it's the calling to the defense coordinator style of play. It's just something that you want your guys to be able to do, because any offense in this day and age can get you on an island. Get those one-on-one matchups, but it's definitely something that we pride ourselves on being able to do and being prepared for, because we know that they're going to come up in a game where your corner should be treating it like there isn't anybody rushing the quarterback, and he's got all that time."
The success of the defense
"I would say, these guys have shown up every single day that we've asked them to and they've played with nothing but red line. They've been accountable. The most important thing to me is when we've called things out. These guys have owned it and they've made an attempt to fix it and that's all you can ask these guys to do. I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. We still have some days left, and we're going to attack and approach it as such. These young men are definitely showing up every day and giving us everything they got here."
What transfers Jay'vion Cole, Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes bring
"I think all of them bring something very, very unique in their own different ways. I think the most important thing that we've added is just some experience to the room. Some guys that have played collegiate ball, played in games, and, you know, they've really adjusted well, and they're guys that are, you know, competing their butts off every single day to make plays."
Marquis Groves-Killebrew getting healthier
"I think the main thing is just getting healthy, being healthy, staying focused and handling what's right in front of you, controlling the controllables. I think a lot of times, especially for young men, this world that we live in with social media and instant gratification, to want what others have, or to want the things that I want right now. But taking his time, getting healthy, making sure that when he is available, that he's putting his best foot forward. He's doing an awesome job. There isn't a guy that's more present. He actually bugs me when he gets out to practice, because I can't move around because he's literally in my hip pocket. He's doing an awesome job that way."
Gianni Edwards playing with a competitive fire
"(What stands out about him being the lightest person on the team is) The fact that you wouldn't be able to tell him that alone, He plays with a lot of fire. He's very, very competitive. I'll tell you what, there's been lighter and there are lighter, but you can't tell him that, the kid has a fire. I mean a competitive nature like no other."
