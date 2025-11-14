Freshman Linebacker Myron Robinson Showing Fast Development
It has been a strong start to the season for the linebacker room for Arizona, led by the veterans in Taye Brown, Max Harris, and Chase Kennedy, as well as transfer Riley Wilson.
One of the ways Brent Brennan and the rest of the coaching staff looked to improve the team from last season to this year was by adding depth on each side of the ball at each position group. That has led to a lot of different players contributing to the 6-3 start to the season for the Wildcats, including some freshmen and younger players on the roster.
That included freshman linebacker Myron Robinson, who had a career game with seven tackles (two solo and five assisted) with one forced fumble in this past Saturday's 24-20 win over Kansas. Before that game, Robinson had logged three tackles against Colorado and a sack against Oklahoma State.
Robinson had missed all of fall camp with an injury and wasn't ready to fully practice with the Wildcats until the week of the Iowa State game earlier this season. Despite that, he has been able to develop very quickly over the past couple of months.
- "You have to very careful with true freshman because you can ruin a true freshman if he isn't ready," defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said at his press conference this week. "... You have to give Myron a ton of credit because by the time he got here in June, he spent a ton of time up in the offense with coach Bringuel or myself to make sure he knew what to do."
Gonzales said he wasn't 100 percent sure if Robinson would be ready to contribute in a big way last Saturday. He proved he was ready, including making two huge tackles on Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels.
After leaving the game early with an injury and later returning, Max Harris told Gonzales he wanted Robinson to play the final defensive drive of the game after he had been struggling with his knee in the recent drives.
"I trust him. He knows what to do and it's the best thing for our team right now," Harris told Gonzales on the sideline entering the final defensive drive of the game.
