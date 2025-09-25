How Arizona Can Beat Iowa State: Three Defensive Keys
Arizona is fresh off its bye week after a 3-0 start to the season. The Wildcats opened the year with wins over Hawaii, Weber State, and Kansas State.
UA will head on the road for the first time this season as they open Big 12 conference play against No. 14 Iowa State. It will be by far Arizona's toughest test to this point in the season, and could end up being one of the toughest games for the Wildcats all season, throughout the entirety of conference play.
Iowa State is also coming off its first bye week after a 4-0 start to the season with wins over Kansas State, South Dakota, Iowa and Arkansas State.
One of the most dominant aspects of Arizona's 3-0 start to the season has been its defense. They have allowed just two touchdowns all season, most recently limiting Kansas State to only 193 total yards. They have looked like a completely different unit as a whole under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales from an aggression standpoint.
Here are three defensive keys for Arizona heading into Saturday's game against the Cyclones.
Getting off the field on third downs
The highlight stat of Arizona's last win over Kansas State was holding them to just 3-for-17 combined on third and fourth downs.
In his press conference earlier this week, Gonzales said the "team that doesn't turn the ball over and who wins the third down battle is going to be the team that has the best chance to win."
Iowa State has historically been a super efficient team on third downs, giving the Wildcats' defense their biggest test of the season. It will be crucial for them to have success on first and second downs to leave the Cyclones in third-and-long situations.
Win the turnover battle
- In its first three games, Arizona has won the turnover battle 8-2.
- In the first four games for Iowa State, it has won the turnover battle 6-4.
Part of having success on the road in tough environments is keeping the crowd out of the game. The Wildcats will need to do that by sustaining longer drives on the offensive end, but also attacking the ball defensively as they've done so far this season and win the turnover battle over the Cyclones.
Make Iowa State one-dimensional
Iowa State RB Carson Hansen is coming off his best game of the season with 116 yards on the ground on 18 carries. Overall across four games, he has run for 252 yards on 54 carries for 4.7 yards per carry.
Arizona is No. 5 in the Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing just two touchdowns on the ground. If they can shut down Hansen on the ground and make Iowa State's offense one-dimensional, that'll be the key to success.
