How Arizona Can Beat Iowa State: Three Offensive Keys
Arizona is fresh off its bye week after a 3-0 start to the season. The Wildcats opened the year with wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
UA will head on the road for the first time this season as they open Big 12 conference play against No. 14 Iowa State. It will be by far Arizona's toughest test to this point in the season, and could end up being one of the toughest games for the Wildcats all season, throughout the entirety of conference play.
Iowa State is also coming off its first bye week after a 4-0 start to the season with wins over Kansas State, South Dakota, Iowa and Arkansas State.
Here are three offensive keys for Arizona heading into Saturday's game.
Protecting Noah Fifita
There has been a lot of good for Arizona through the first three games of the season on the offensive side of the ball, but arguably the biggest struggle has been the offensive line and the penalties they have committed. It has not cost the Wildcats in their first three games, but it could come back to bite them if it remains an issue heading into this week's game against the Cyclones.
Arizona will need a combination of both the offensive line stepping up its protection as well as the play-calling by offensive coordinator Seth Doege being strong, and Noah Fifita getting rid of the ball quickly. The physicality of Iowa State's defense will be a huge test for this new look at Arizona's offense.
Establishing the run
It is easy to say it every game, but it becomes even more important in this first true test on the road. The best way to keep the opposing crowd out of the game is to maintain long possessions, and Arizona can best do that by establishing the run early.
In Arizona's last game against Kansas State, it was Ismail Mahdi who exploded for 189 yards on the ground on 22 carries. He was the workhorse in the Wildcats backfield with Kedrick Reescano sidelined.
It is unclear as of now if Reescano will be back this week off the bye, but either way, the two of them or just Mahdi and Quincy Craig will need to get going on the ground to both keep the opposing crowd out of the game and open the play-action passing game for Fifita.
Finish drives
The other important factor to coming out of Saturday's game with a win is finishing drives into touchdowns and not just field goals, especially in the red zone. The previously mentioned penalties have led to Arizona stalling out at times after what had been long and successful drives. That has to be limited in this week's matchup against Iowa State.
What are your keys to success on the offensive side of the ball for Arizona in Saturday's game? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.