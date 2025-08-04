WATCH: Arizona Running Backs From Training Camp Day 4
We are now less than one month away from the start of the season as training camp progresses for Arizona. It was a bit of a lost season for the Wildcats backfield last year with how the season went, including losing starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt after one game. The belief is they have all the pieces in the building to be a super dynamic backfield this season to help open the offense for Noah Fifita and the passing game.
Kedrick Reescano, Quincy Craig and Ismail Mahdi spoke to the media following Sunday's practice. Here is some of what they had to say about this upcoming season and some of the freshman running backs in the room.
To watch, view below.
What does versatility look like in Arizona's backfield:
Reescano: "What I can say as far as our running back room is we're very versatile because there's no fall off when you put either one of us in. All of us can do everything when it comes to running routes, running the ball or blocking. Everything you need to do to be a running back, everybody in the room can do so that's what I can say about versatility in our room.
Path to getting to Arizona for Craig:
Craig: "I first started off at Portland State for three seasons. I got my way into the portal on the last day and coach Bobby Wade and the whole coaching staff found me and it's been a great experience coming from there to over here. It has been a great transition and I've been loving it since."
On the progress of freshman RB Wesley Yarbrough:
Reescano: "Wesley is really explosive and his desire to learn the offense is amazing. I see a lot of myself in Wesley as a freshman because I didn't know everything, but I wanted to learn it so bad. That's why I feel bad for Wesley because I feel like I'm looking in the mirror when I look at him."
On the progress of freshman RB Cornelius Warren II:
Mahdi: "He's a learner. He wants to get out there and just learn and get into the playbook. He wants to get out there and just make plays... He is really a football player."
On how Craig compliments the rest of the backfield:
Mahdi: "I think it's going to be really versatile because (Craig) to get out there and catch the ball and to make plays, I think it's going to help out the team tremendously just to have that running back who can get out there, be in the slot position and catch footballs."
Reescano: "I think (Craig) being able to do everything opens up the field for everybody because you can never know what's coming when you put any of us in. It doesn't narrow us down to certain plays."
On Mahdi adjusting to everything from spring camp to training camp
Mahdi: "Just understanding the playbook a little more. Just getting into a new playbook and adjusting to the system. I was thinking instead of playing in the spring. Right now, I'm really good with the playbook and I understand it like the back of my hand, so I can go out there and play free and be myself."
