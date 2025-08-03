Will Wildcats Star Transfer Running Back Make a Big Difference
The Arizona Wildcats running back room has been loaded up with both transfers and newcomers in an effort to revamp it after a disappointing 2024 season where they finished 4-8 with a No. 119 ranking as a rushing offense, 15th in the Big 12.
`The massive overhaul of running backs consists of two transfers, Ismail Mahdi out of Texas State and Quincy Craig from Portland State. The two incoming freshmen are Wesley Yarbrough from Crosby, TX and Cornelius Warren from Fort Worth, TX, not to mention the returners Kedrick Reescano and Anthony Wilhite
The four additions to the Arizona offense greatly bolsters the chances of it being more potent in a physical and hard-hitting conference such as the Big 12. It also opens up more opportunities for the passing game, potentially making quarterback Noah Fifita more of an aerial threat, the way he was in 2023 when he won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.
Mahdi first set foot in Tucson in January. So far, he has loved it in the desert, noting the culture, the coaching staff and the red line motto that the team follows every day.
"It's been amazing. Like, truly amazing," Mahdi said. "I came in January and it just felt like home with the with the guys in the locker room. They welcomed me with open arms. It's just been amazing. I've been to three schools, I feel like this is the best school, fitting into the culture and stuff like that. It's been truly, truly amazing...We got our standard red line. Everybody lives by it. Coach Brendan and the whole staff just emphasize that. You know, we want to be a good team."
Of the four running backs fighting for carries this year, Mahdi might have the best case to get the better amount.
Mahdi burst onto the college football scene in 2022. As a sophomore with the Bobcats, he earned accolades such as 2023 first team All-American as an all-purpose player according to 247 sports-He also earned first team All-Sun Belt for the same thing.
The Murphy, TX native accumulated 1331 yards, 10 touchdowns, 275 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his first year with Texas State.
Mahdi's stats dropped a bit in his junior year with 991 yards, four touchdowns and four touchdowns. At 5-foot-9, 188 pounds, he may not possess the size of a hard-hitting rusher, but he makes up for it with his skill and versatility.
His experience on special teams fielding kick returns makes him a dangerous dual-threat player.
2023 was Mahdi's most successful year on special teams. in 22 attempts, he tallied 563 yards and one touchdown. In 2024, he had 184 yards on nine attempts.
"That's very important, special teams," Mahdi said. "Coach Alonzo Carter emphasizes that every day you gotta play special teams to get to the NFL. I feel like that's a huge game, just getting that field position and stuff like that. I think that plays a big part."
New offensive coordinator Seth Doege has implemented a high-tempo offense that utilizes the spread and an air raid type of attack.
What makes Doege's offense stand out is that it is very keen on also using the run game to its advantage. That much is apparent as his former team, the Marshall Thundering Herd, ranked 20th nationally in terms of rushing yards and averaged 5.15 yards per carry.
This makes Mahdi a potential key piece to the offense as it is almost the same offensive scheme that was ran at Texas State.
"It's very similar, with high-tempo offense. We're moving very fast, spread. Take what the defense has given to us. If the run is working, the run is working. If the pass is working, the pass is working. So it's very similar."
Mahdi faces a long list of running backs, which means stiff competition for fall training camp. Despite the amount of competition, he feels that it makes him a much better player.
"It's amazing competing with those guys every day," Mahdi said. "They're making me better. We got very talented running back room, Quincy, Craig, Ked Reescano, Corn (Conelius Williams), even the freshmen are hell of a players, too. It's been truly amazing competing with those guys every
day."
