Former Arizona Superstar to Receive Top Honor
The Arizona Wildcats had one major player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would be Tetairoa McMillian, regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the class. McMillan was taken No.8 overall by the Carolina Panthers, as he'll now look to help third-year quarterback Bryce Young take the next step.
McMillan was absolutely dominant at Arizona over the previous two seasons. In 2023, he hauled in 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 15.6 yards per reception. Last season, McMillan would catch 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight scores, cementing himself as a downfield threat and one of the best in all of college football.
McMillan's 6-foot-4 frame gives him the advantage over smaller defensive backs and he's already made a few look silly during his first training camp. As he gears up for his first NFL season, he'll have one more thing to celebrate. McMillan will be inducted into the Arizona Stadium Ring of Honor on August 30 at their season opener against Hawaii.
McMillan will forever be cemented in Arizona history
McMillan's induction into the Ring of Honor is well-deserved, as he is the program's leading receiver with 3,423 yards in just three seasons. His 26 receiving touchdowns were third-most in Arizona history, only behind Theopolis Bell (30) and Juron Criner (32). His 213 receptions were also fourth-most in the program's history.
Brent Brennan had this to say to McMillan when he gave him the news about being inducted: “Everything you did while you were here, how you carried yourself, how you brought yourself to practice every day, what you were for this team, what you were for this program, it was so incredible. You live the ‘Bear Down Brotherhood’ every single day.”
"McMillan was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year and also received All-Big 12, Associated Press First-Team All-America and AP All-Big 12 honors. McMillan is the first Wildcat to become a First-Team AP All-American since Scooby Wright in 2014."
McMillan will also be inducted with former defensive back Randy Robbins, the Arizona native who went on to play nine seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.
McMillan has had a stellar training camp for the Panthers thus far. He'll play in his first preseason game this Friday against the Cleveland Browns.
