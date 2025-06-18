2025 NFL Training Camp Schedule: When Does Each Team Report?
The 2025 NFL season is right around the corner.
As spring shifts into summer, the league gets closer and closer to reporting back to the gridiron for each team's training camp. On Wednesday, the NFL officially announced the reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams across the league.
All teams will be back on the field for training camp by July 23 at the latest. The first team to report is the Los Angeles Chargers, who are requiring their rookies to arrive July 12 and veterans July 16. Next to report is Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, who will break camp with rookies July 16 and veterans July 19. The Lions and Chargers are scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame Game on July 31.
The final two teams to report? The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers, who will have all their players back on the field July 23.
Without further ado, here are the reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams in 2025:
2025 NFL training camp reporting dates
TEAM
SITE
CITY
ROOKIES
VETERANS
Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Ariz.
July 22
July 22
Atlanta Falcons
IBM Performance Field
Flowery Branch, Ga.
July 23
July 23
Baltimore Ravens
Under Armour Performance Center
Owings Mills, Md.
July 15
July 22
Buffalo Bills
St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y.
July 15
July 22
Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, N.C.
July 21
July 22
Chicago Bears
Halas Hall
Lake Forest, Ill.
July 19
July 22
Cincinnati Bengals
Kettering Health Practice Fields
Cincinnati, Ohio
July 19
July 22
Cleveland Browns
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
Berea, Ohio
July 18
July 22
Dallas Cowboys
Staybridge Suites
Oxnard, Calif.
July 21
July 21
Denver Broncos
Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit
Englewood, Colo.
July 16
July 22
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Training Facility
Allen Park, Mich.
July 16
July 19
Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wis.
July 18
July 22
Houston Texans
Houston Methodist Training Center
Houston
July 22
July 22
Indianapolis Colts
Grand Park
Westfield, Ind.
July 21
July 22
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miller Electric Center
Jacksonville, Fla.
July 19
July 22
Kansas City Chiefs
Missouri Western State University
St. Joseph, Mo.
July 21
July 21
Las Vegas Raiders
Intermountain Health Performance Center
Henderson, Nev.
July 17
July 22
Los Angeles Chargers
The Bolt
El Segundo, Calif.
July 12
July 16
Los Angeles Rams
Loyola Marymount University
Los Angeles, Calif.
July 22
July 22
Miami Dolphins
Baptist Health Training Complex
Miami Gardens, Fla.
July 15
July 22
Minnesota Vikings
TCO Performance Center
Eagan, Minn.
July 20
July 22
New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
July 19
July 22
New Orleans Saints
Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Metairie, La.
July 22
July 22
New York Giants
Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
East Rutherford, N.J.
July 15
July 22
New York Jets
Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
Florham Park, N.J.
July 19
July 22
Philadelphia Eagles
NovaCare Complex
Philadelphia, Pa.
July 22
July 22
Pittsburgh Steelers
Saint Vincent College
Latrobe, Pa.
July 23
July 23
San Francisco 49ers
SAP Performance Facility
Santa Clara, Calif.
July 15
July 22
Seattle Seahawks
Virginia Mason Athletic Center
Renton, Wash.
July 15
July 22
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AdventHealth Training Center
Tampa, Fla.
July 21
July 22
Tennessee Titans
Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
Nashville, Tenn.
July 22
July 22
Washington Commanders
OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
Ashburn, Va.
July 18
July 22
The 2025 NFL regular season is scheduled to kick off Sept. 4 with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.