2025 NFL Training Camp Schedule: When Does Each Team Report?

The NFL announced reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on Wednesday.

Tom Dierberger

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during 2024 training camp at Missouri Western State University
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during 2024 training camp at Missouri Western State University / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL season is right around the corner.

As spring shifts into summer, the league gets closer and closer to reporting back to the gridiron for each team's training camp. On Wednesday, the NFL officially announced the reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams across the league.

All teams will be back on the field for training camp by July 23 at the latest. The first team to report is the Los Angeles Chargers, who are requiring their rookies to arrive July 12 and veterans July 16. Next to report is Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, who will break camp with rookies July 16 and veterans July 19. The Lions and Chargers are scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame Game on July 31.

The final two teams to report? The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers, who will have all their players back on the field July 23.

Without further ado, here are the reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams in 2025:

2025 NFL training camp reporting dates

TEAM

SITE

CITY

ROOKIES

VETERANS

Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Ariz.

July 22

July 22

Atlanta Falcons

IBM Performance Field

Flowery Branch, Ga.

July 23

July 23

Baltimore Ravens

Under Armour Performance Center

Owings Mills, Md.

July 15

July 22

Buffalo Bills

St. John Fisher University

Rochester, N.Y.

July 15

July 22

Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, N.C.

July 21

July 22

Chicago Bears

Halas Hall

Lake Forest, Ill.

July 19

July 22

Cincinnati Bengals

Kettering Health Practice Fields

Cincinnati, Ohio

July 19

July 22

Cleveland Browns

CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Berea, Ohio

July 18

July 22

Dallas Cowboys

Staybridge Suites

Oxnard, Calif.

July 21

July 21

Denver Broncos

Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit

Englewood, Colo.

July 16

July 22

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Training Facility

Allen Park, Mich.

July 16

July 19

Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wis.

July 18

July 22

Houston Texans

Houston Methodist Training Center

Houston

July 22

July 22

Indianapolis Colts

Grand Park

Westfield, Ind.

July 21

July 22

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miller Electric Center

Jacksonville, Fla.

July 19

July 22

Kansas City Chiefs

Missouri Western State University

St. Joseph, Mo.

July 21

July 21

Las Vegas Raiders

Intermountain Health Performance Center

Henderson, Nev.

July 17

July 22

Los Angeles Chargers

The Bolt

El Segundo, Calif.

July 12

July 16

Los Angeles Rams

Loyola Marymount University

Los Angeles, Calif.

July 22

July 22

Miami Dolphins

Baptist Health Training Complex

Miami Gardens, Fla.

July 15

July 22

Minnesota Vikings

TCO Performance Center

Eagan, Minn.

July 20

July 22

New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

July 19

July 22

New Orleans Saints

Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Metairie, La.

July 22

July 22

New York Giants

Quest Diagnostics Training Facility

East Rutherford, N.J.

July 15

July 22

New York Jets

Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Florham Park, N.J.

July 19

July 22

Philadelphia Eagles

NovaCare Complex

Philadelphia, Pa.

July 22

July 22

Pittsburgh Steelers

Saint Vincent College

Latrobe, Pa.

July 23

July 23

San Francisco 49ers

SAP Performance Facility

Santa Clara, Calif.

July 15

July 22

Seattle Seahawks

Virginia Mason Athletic Center

Renton, Wash.

July 15

July 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AdventHealth Training Center

Tampa, Fla.

July 21

July 22

Tennessee Titans

Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park

Nashville, Tenn.

July 22

July 22

Washington Commanders

OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park

Ashburn, Va.

July 18

July 22

The 2025 NFL regular season is scheduled to kick off Sept. 4 with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

