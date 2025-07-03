Three Wildcats Earn Spot on All-Time NFL Draft List
Right now, the NFL is in full off season mode with teams in OTAs at the moment as they slowly gear up to prepare for camp ahead of the 2025 season. In the past, the Arizona Wildcats have seen a small number of NFL players on NFL rosters. But, that has changed with seven players getting drafted over the last two seasons.
Out of those seven draftees, there were two first round draft picks in offensive tackle Jordan Morgan selected at No. 25 to Green Bay and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan taken with the eighth overall pick by Carolina.
In the history of Arizona football, the program has seen 290 former players taken in the NFL Draft.
To stir up the pot a little, Arizona has had 36 more players drafted than in-state rival Arizona State, which has seen 254 players selected in the NFL Draft.
Recently, ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak released an article going over the best selection all-time in NFL Draft history from picks 1-through-262. And although Arizona isn’t known as a football school, the Wildcats had three players make the list.
No. 42 Rob Gronkowski (Patriots)
During the 2010 NFL Draft, Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski was somewhat of a wildcard in terms of where he was going to go in the draft after missing the 2009 season due to back surgery. If it wasn’t for that, he might’ve been a first-round pick.
However, things seem to always work out for the best because getting drafted by the Patriots was the best thing that could’ve happened for Gronkowski’s career. He would go on to play nine years in New England winning three Super Bowls.
Overall, Gronkowski ended his 11-year career winning four Super Bowls, making five Pro Bowls and being named All-Pro four times. And despite injuries that might’ve shortened his career, Gronk still hauled in 621 receptions totaling 9,286 yards with 92 touchdowns going down as one of the greatest to ever play the position.
No. 68 Lance Briggs (Bears)
Arizona has had a lot of success at developing the linebacker position. Throughout the history of the program linebackers have made it to the next level and had success in the NFL.
One of the best linebackers to come out of Arizona is Bears stud Lance Briggs, who became one of the pillars of the Chicago defense and helped form one of the best linebacking duos in the league with Brian Urlacher.
Briggs would spend his whole 12-year career in Chicago where he was named a Pro Bowler seven times and was selected All-Pro once. He would record 1,181 total tackles, 944 solo tackles, 97 tackles for loss and collected 16 interceptions.
No. 88 Nick Foles (Eagles)
When you look at quarterback careers in NFL history, former Wildcat Nick Foles has one of the wildest 11-year careers you will ever see at the position. Foles played for six teams and saw seasons where he played in less than seven games.
But, on the flip side, Foles was a massive reason why Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl during the 2017 season when starting QB Carson Wentz went down with a season ending injury close to playoff time.
Foles stepped in and went on a historic playoff run going 3-0 beating the Falcons, Vikings and Patriots to secure the first championship in franchise history.
During that run, Foles wasn’t just a game manager, he stepped up and slinged the ball all over the plays racking up 971 yards, six touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes.
On the biggest stage, Foles out dueled perhaps the greatest QB in NFL history in Tom Brady by passing for 373 yards to go along with three touchdowns and one interception. The performance earned him Super Bowl MVP honors.
Lists like this aren’t permanent and the next wave of Arizona WIldcats could mix things up with seven players getting drafted the last two seasons. But, only time will tell and you’ll just have to watch and enjoy the ride.
