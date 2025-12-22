NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Shough Rise After TreVeyon Henderson Injury
Just one week after New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson took over as the favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award, there’s a new player atop the odds board.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (-200) is now an odds-on favorite with two weeks left in the regular season after Henderson suffered a head injury and did not return on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
McMillan had a big game for the Panthers in their upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he’s now the clear favorite to win this award. In fact, only New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (+350) appears to have a real chance to pass McMillan over the last two weeks of the regular season.
Emeka Egbuka (+1300), Henderson (+1300) and Jaxson Dart (+1800) round out the top five in the latest odds. Egbuka, who has been the favorite in this market for a lot of the season, has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks when it comes to his production.
McMillan still needs to finish the season strong, but if Henderson misses Week 17, it would likely end his case for this award.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and some of the top players in this market following Sunday’s action in Week 16.
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Tetairoa McMillan: -200
- Tyler Shough: +350
- TreVeyon Henderson: +1300
- Emeka Egbuka: +1300
- Jaxson Dart: +1800
- Tyler Warren: +400
- Harold Fannin Jr.: +4000
- RJ Harvey: +4500
- Ashton Jeanty: +10000
- Cam Ward: +20000
Tetairoa McMillan Takes Over as OROY Favorite
After making just five catches over the last three games, McMillan turned in a major performance on Sunday, catching six passes for 73 yards and a score to help Carolina upset Tampa Bay.
McMillan has scored three times in his last four games, pushing him to 924 yards and seven scores in the 2025 campaign. If he’s able to clear the 1,000-yard mark in the next two weeks, it would go a long way towards him securing this honor.
The rookie receiver does have a tough finish to the regular season, as the Panthers take on Seattle in Week 17 before a rematch with the Bucs could decide the division in Week 18.
Injury Derails TreVeyon Henderson’s OROY Case
Henderson (+1300) went down in the first half of the Patriots’ Sunday night matchup with Baltimore, and did not return with a head injury. That certainly puts him up in the air for Week 17, which could potentially end his chances to win this award.
Henderson had just five carries for three yards and one reception in Week 16 before exiting, and he fell from +185 to +1300 in the odds to win OROY. It’s going to be tough to recover from such a down game (not his fault due to the injury) to take the lead in this market entering the playoffs.
Jaxson Dart’s OROY Case Crushed by Week 16
Jaxson Dart was downright awful on Sunday, completing just 53.8 percent of his passes for 33 yards and a pick in the New York Giants’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Dart is now +1800 to win OROY (he was +550 last week), and he’s fallen behind another quarterback in Shough. The Giants rookie has missed a ton of time already this season, which was going to make it tough for him to win this award anyway.
However, New York only having two wins and Dart turning in an all-time clunker this late in the season likely takes him out of the running unless he has some huge showings in Week 17 and Week 18.
Tyler Shough Rising in OROY Odds
Entering Week 16, Tyler Shough was +2500 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but after leading the Saints to yet another win, he’s now second in the odds. The Saints are now 4-3 in Shough’s seven starts, and they have some serious momentum heading into 2026.
I’m not sure that the rookie quarterback has played enough to overtake McMillan (who has a much bigger body of work), but a move like this is very notable with just two games left. If the Saints end up winning each of their last two games, Shough may have a real argument since no player has been able to separate in this market.
Emeka Egbuka Falls Again in OROY Odds
Once the favorite to win the OROY, Egbuka is now down to +1300 to win the award after he made just one catch (on two targets) for 40 yards on Sunday.
Egbuka only has 14 catches over his last five games, and he’s behind McMillan in receiving yards (910) and touchdowns (six) in 2025. It’s hard to see him taking the top spot in this market if his role remains limited with Mike Evans back in the fold for Tampa Bay.
