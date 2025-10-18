Social Media Reacts to Arizona's Second Consecutive Loss
The Arizona Wildcats dropped their second consecutive game, losing to the Houston Cougars 31-28 in a back-and-forth game.
The top 15-ranked defense of the Arizona Wildcats was really put to the test, as it gave up 232 yards of rushing offense and couldn't seem to get off the field.
Loyal fans and analysts chimed in on social media to give their thoughts as the game went on. Here is a collection of posts from X.
First quarter
The Wildcats and the Cougars exchanged two quick touchdowns in the first quarter of action. Tre Spivey received the shallow pass from Noah Fifita and ran it the rest of the way to make it 7-0 with 13:42 left in the quarter.
Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas then scored on the fourth play of his team's drive. He caught the pass from Conner Weigman and ran it to the end zone for the 52-yard touchdown to tie it up at 7 apiece with 11 minutes to go in the quarter.
Arizona then answered with an 11-play drive that wiped five minutes off the clock. The drive was capped off with a 13-yard receiving touchdown by Luke Wysong to make it 14-17 with 6 minutes left in the quarter.
Both teams sat on their defense and didn't allow each other to score for the remainder of the quarter. The Wildcats held the Cougars to just three yards combined in the last two drives, but before that, Houston was having its way in the running game.
Second quarter
Arizona's drive was stalled with 12 minutes to go and had to punt the ball, pinning the Cougars on their own 4-yard line.
Houston drove the ball across the field and ended it with a touchdown at the goal line. The drive took 12 plays and six minutes off the clock.
Arizona's next drive began at its own 2-yard line, and it managed to get to the Houston 31. After that, the Wildcats turned the ball over on fourth down, giving Houston the ball back with plenty of time left in the half.
The Cougars marched down the field in 1:20 minutes to put one more touchdown on the board, making it 21-14 with 16 seconds left to play in the half.
Fifita couldn't make anything happen with the last 10 seconds of play and took the sack to end the second quarter. Altogether, Fifita was sacked four times in the first half.
Third quarter
Houston's opening drive began at its 25 and took a little over nine minutes off the clock, methodically going 75 yards in 17 plays. The drive was capped off with a 2-yard touchdown from Weigman to Thomas, making it 28-14 with just over five minutes left in the third.
The Wildcats answered back with a long drive of their own, marching from their 25 to the Houston 5 in 13 plays before the quarter ended. The rushing defense of the Wildcats was exploited through Houston's lone drive.
Fourth quarter
The Wildcats capped off the drive with a 2-yard sweep for a touchdown by Tre Spivey, which was set up by a key block from Sam Olson.
Houston was on its way to another long drive, but the defense stood firm, forcing a field goal attempt that was missed, allowing Arizona to tie it up.
The Wildcats did not let that opportunity go to waste, going from the Arizona 30 to the Houston 4 and capping the drive off with a touchdown run by Kedrick Reescano, tying it up at 28 apiece with 4:48 left to play.
The amount of time left on the clock, paired with how the Arizona defense had been playing all game, gave some fans a sense of unease.
The Cougars went down the field and won the game on a 40-yard field goal with three seconds left. Fans were left dissatisfied yet again.
