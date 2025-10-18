Inside The Wildcats

Three Players to Watch For in Arizona's Exhibition

Watch for these three players to have a big game in the Wildcats' exhibition game with St. Mary's.

Nathaniel Martinez

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team has enjoyed quite the offseason, from having the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country to being ranked the No. 13 team in the AP Poll's preseason rankings list

There is no question that the Wildcats are an electric team that fans of NCAA hoops will be looking out for, and they proved that in the Red-Blue game that occurred in Oct in McKale Center by displaying the young talent that joined the team as well as the physical veterans that will be leading the team.

It will be a long road that leads to hopefully a bid in the NCAA Basketball Tournament that features run-ins with top 20 teams such as the Florida Gators and the UConn Huskies. Still, before that, Arizona will be playing the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first match against a team other than its own.

Look for these three players to have a breakout game against the Gaels, previewing what fans can expect from the season.

Brayden Burries

Team SFG’s Brayden Burries (1) looks to make a play against Team Boo Williams during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League session one on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Memphis Sports & Event Center in Memphis, Tenn. / Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quite a lot is expected of the freshman Burries, who was the No. 11 player in the country and a Gatorade Player of the Year finalist before being signed by the Wildcats.

In his final year at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in California, he averaged 29 points, nearly nine points, three assists, and three steals.

July 3, 2023; North Augusta, S.C., USA; Strive for Greatness Brayden Burries (1) dribbles past defenders during the E16 Strive for Greatness and Expressions game at the first day of the Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. Strive for Greatness defeated Expressions 78-69. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the Red-Blue Showcase, Burries led all scorers with 22 points, with four three pointers being made in his effort.

Look for the talented freshman to have another emphatic scoring day in the exhibition, as he may be used heavily and will see valuable minutes against the Gaels.

Tobe Awaka

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after a play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Awaka was one of the Wildcats' most used weapons last season, an enigmatic player who helped them finish in the Sweet 16.

The senior out of New York had quite the year, averaging eight points and 7.8 rebounds in 36 of the 37 games that he started in.

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) dribbles the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Awaka is expected to have yet another big year for the Wildcats, so look for him to carry last season's momentum into this season, starting with the exhibition with Saint Mary's.

Jaden Bradley

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In today's NCAA basketball, it is hard to keep a veteran guard with the team, especially since Bradley has been with Arizona. This makes the program particularly fortunate to have a veteran presence like him on the court.

Last season, Bradley started all 37 games and averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He also averaged 34.7 minutes per game, which was the fourth most in the Big 12.

Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) brings the ball up court around Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bradley is slated to be one of the leaders of the team this year, as he is one of the players who will make a huge difference as the season progresses.

Nathaniel Martinez
Nathaniel Martinez