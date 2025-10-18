Three Players to Watch For in Arizona's Exhibition
The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team has enjoyed quite the offseason, from having the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country to being ranked the No. 13 team in the AP Poll's preseason rankings list
There is no question that the Wildcats are an electric team that fans of NCAA hoops will be looking out for, and they proved that in the Red-Blue game that occurred in Oct in McKale Center by displaying the young talent that joined the team as well as the physical veterans that will be leading the team.
It will be a long road that leads to hopefully a bid in the NCAA Basketball Tournament that features run-ins with top 20 teams such as the Florida Gators and the UConn Huskies. Still, before that, Arizona will be playing the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first match against a team other than its own.
Look for these three players to have a breakout game against the Gaels, previewing what fans can expect from the season.
Brayden Burries
Quite a lot is expected of the freshman Burries, who was the No. 11 player in the country and a Gatorade Player of the Year finalist before being signed by the Wildcats.
In his final year at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in California, he averaged 29 points, nearly nine points, three assists, and three steals.
In the Red-Blue Showcase, Burries led all scorers with 22 points, with four three pointers being made in his effort.
Look for the talented freshman to have another emphatic scoring day in the exhibition, as he may be used heavily and will see valuable minutes against the Gaels.
Tobe Awaka
Awaka was one of the Wildcats' most used weapons last season, an enigmatic player who helped them finish in the Sweet 16.
The senior out of New York had quite the year, averaging eight points and 7.8 rebounds in 36 of the 37 games that he started in.
Awaka is expected to have yet another big year for the Wildcats, so look for him to carry last season's momentum into this season, starting with the exhibition with Saint Mary's.
Jaden Bradley
In today's NCAA basketball, it is hard to keep a veteran guard with the team, especially since Bradley has been with Arizona. This makes the program particularly fortunate to have a veteran presence like him on the court.
Last season, Bradley started all 37 games and averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He also averaged 34.7 minutes per game, which was the fourth most in the Big 12.
Bradley is slated to be one of the leaders of the team this year, as he is one of the players who will make a huge difference as the season progresses.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the Wildcats picked to finish fourth in the Preseason Big 12 Standings and your excitement level for the upcoming season. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.