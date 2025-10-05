3 Defensive Standouts From Arizona's Win Over Oklahoma State
After struggling against Iowa State in its previous game, Arizona's defense was able to get back on track in Saturday's 41-13 win over Oklahoma State. The Wildcats advanced to 4-1 on the season.
The Wildcats allowed just 158 yards of total offense and didn't allow the Cowboys to score an offensive touchdown. The lone touchdown Oklahoma State scored came on a pick-six thrown late by Arizona quarterback Braedyn Locke.
Arizona has still yet to allow a passing touchdown this season across its first five games.
Here are three players on the defensive side of the ball who stood out in Saturday's win over Oklahoma State.
DB - Jay'Vion Cole
On the first play of the second half, Jay'Vion Cole picked off Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores. He also added one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.
It was a much better performance by the Wildcats' secondary as a whole on Saturday after getting beaten on some passes by Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht the week before.
The Wildcats' secondary has continued to play aggressively and physically on almost every play under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
DB - Dalton Johnson
The Wildcats were flying all over the field defensively on Saturday, and they continued to be led by the leadership of Dalton Johnson.
The senior did a little bit of everything on Saturday with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.
DL - Julian Savaiinaea
The Wildcats' defensive line was able to put pressure on the Oklahoma State quarterbacks.
Savaiinaea recorded three tackles with one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.
As a defense overall, Arizona forced two turnovers with three sacks, 11 tackles for loss and five pass deflections. They made it tough on an Oklahoma State offense that had scored 27 points the week before against Baylor.
Across the first five games, Arizona ranks No. 5 in the Big 12 in points allowed (15.6), fourth in rush defense (97.6), first in pass defense (147.2) and third in total offense (244.8).
The Wildcats will aim to keep the momentum going at home next week as No. 18 BYU comes to Tucson. Arizona is 4-0 at home to start the season and will look to keep the undefeated streak alive.
