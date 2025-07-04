COMMITMENT: Arizona Football Lands Three-Star Edge Rusher
The month of June was a busy recruiting period for Arizona football as head coach Brent Brennan and his staff hauled in 11 of the current 16 commitments following official visits to Tucson. Now, the Wildcats have managed to stay hot on the recruiting trail adding their 17th commitment for the 2026 class.
Friday was the Fourth of July and Arizona received fireworks with the explosive addition of three-star edge rusher Prince Williams, who announced his decision on his X account during the afternoon.
Williams is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end out of Las Vegas, Nev., from Bishop Gorman High School that had offers from Arizona, Miami, Wisconsin, BYU and Utah among others. It came down to the WIldcats, Utes and Cougars before making his final decision.
Back on June 13, Williams took his visit to Tucson, which was a week before he made the trip to Provo to visit BYU and see what that program had to offer.
When looking at this recruitment, the major thing that played in the Wildcats hands was the work that defensive line coach Joe Salave’a put into getting Williams to Tucson and having him on an official visit.
When talking to numerous recruits, the No. 1 thing they talk about is the family atmosphere and how it feels like being at home. Well, the only way you get to see that and understand that is if the coaches are able to get them to take a visit.
So, credit Salave’a and the staff on getting Williams out to Tucson and showing him what the community and university has to offer incoming players that are looking to call a place home for the next 3-to-4 years.
As you take a look at the 2026 recruiting class, it sits at No. 63 nationally according to On3, which at this moment is 14 spots lower than the 2025 class. However, recruiting rankings change dramatically leading up to the December signing period where the bulk of classes get finalized.
Out of the 17 current commitments, Arizona has five players on the defensive side of the ball and four players listed as athletes that could potentially be defensive players as well.
Overall, this is only the second edge rusher at the moment that the Wildcats have gotten a commitment for during the 2026 recruiting cycle.
