Arizona Contending For Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman

Over the past few weeks, Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail, securing commitments from two three-star prospects and making progress with several other elite recruits.

One of those recruits is a four-star defensive lineman and a Top 250 prospect in the country, and Arizona is reportedly one of the schools that has stood out in his recruitment so far.

Arizona Standing Out to Four-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman

Back in March, Arizona extended an offer to Tevita Nonu, a four-star defensive lineman from O'Dea High School in Renton, Washington, and the Wildcats have been actively pursuing him since then.

Nonu has established himself as one of the top recruits in the country with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 228 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 27 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Washington.

The 6'4", 270-pound defensive lineman has interest from several Power Four programs, but Nonu recently told Rivals' Adam Gorney that Washington is the program that stands out most in his recruitment right now.

It makes sense that Nonu has a strong interest in the Huskies, given that he's from Washington, but the four-star defensive lineman made clear he's open to any program that reaches out.

“UDub is definitely a big one for me,” Nonu told Gorney. "That’s the home team. They’re the home team but I’m open to any team that reaches out and that’s really cool and gets close with my family."

While Washington is the current leader in Nonu's recruitment, Gorney reported that Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, and Cal are also making progress with the young defensive lineman.

"BYU is talking a lot more with Nonu and then Arizona, Arizona State and Cal are three other programs to watch at this point," Gorney wrote.

Nonu doesn't have any official visits scheduled yet, but he plans to take trips with his favorite programs this spring. If Arizona can get him on campus in Tucson, the Wildcats will be able to significantly boost their standing with the four-star.

Pulling the Washington native out of his home state won't be easy, but the Wildcats have positioned themselves as a serious contender to land one of the top players in the 2027 class.

Arizona has been making steady progress with several four-star recruits throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle. If they continue pursuing players like Nonu, Brennan could be on pace to land the highest-rated recruiting class of his tenure at Arizona.

