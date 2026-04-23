Arizona Football Receives Words of Wisdom From Familiar Coach

The Arizona Wildcats’ football team got some wisdom from one of the most successful programs on campus earlier this week as spring football continues.

The Wildcats’ men’s basketball team — led by head coach Tommy Lloyd — just wrapped up one of their best seasons in program history. Lloyd’s squad won 36 games, a program-best, and reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years. The Wildcats asserted themselves as one of the best teams in college basketball this past season and hope this was only the beginning of something special.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The football team hasn’t had quite the same level of success, but it has begun to establish itself in recent years. The Wildcats have won nine or more games in two of the last three seasons and have some pretty lofty expectations for the 2026 season. After going 9-4 with a Holiday Bowl appearance last year, the Wildcats are in position for a similarly successful campaign in 2026.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona Is Retaining Star Talent

With star quarterback Noah Fifita and head coach Brent Brennan returning, the Wildcats have plenty of continuity heading into a 2026 season where they hope to compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Fifita has become a leader for the Wildcats locker room. As the team’s star quarterback, he has long been applauded for his work ethic and efforts to build team chemistry and camaraderie, making him a good example for the rest of the team as they pursue their aspirations for next season.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) and SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee shake hands after the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During spring practices, offensive coordinator Seth Doege revealed that Tommy Lloyd had recently spoken with the football team, offering some words of wisdom ahead of an important fall season.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Doege Reveals Lloyd Conversation

“The message that he sent to our guys was, the best teams are the most connected teams,” Doege said. “Hanging out with each other, getting to know each other. I think Noah does a great job of connecting with our team and connecting with our community, and connecting with different sports, different athletes of different sports around campus. He does a great job connecting with coaches. He does a great job just connecting with Arizona athletics.”

“[Lloyd] wanted us to start with a beginner’s mindset,” Doege added. “I started thinking about Noah. What makes Noah good, and what Noah does different from everybody else is he always has this beginner mindset.”