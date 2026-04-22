Why Tristan Bound's Return Major Spark for Arizona's Offense

The Arizona Wildcats' offense saw major improvements from the 2024 season, when they finished 4-8 and had a lackluster attack. Seth Doege was hired, and the offense made a nearly complete flip from that abysmal year. Much of that could be attributed to Doege's up-tempo offense that tires defenses out, but that's not all of it. The offensive line played a huge role in the scheme's success.

Veteran players such as Chubba Ma'ae, Ka'ena Decambra, Alexander Doost, Ty Buchanan, and Tristan Bounds made up an offensive line that had the power to push any defensive lineman far away from the trenches, as well as keep Noah Fifita safe in the pocket.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ma'ae, Buchanan, and Decambra have left Arizona and are looking to make it to the NFL, leaving Doost and Bounds as the only starters left from last season, not counting Matthew Lado, who started at right tackle towards the end of the season.

Doege Excited for Bounds' Return

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lado replaced Bounds, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Cincinnati, proving his worth in the trenches and possibly earning a starting job in the process. Bounds was granted an extra year of eligibility, which was good news to the Wildcats. Doege was as happy as anybody to hear that Bounds was returning and looked back to when he first arrived at Arizona by way of the Michigan Wolverines.

"I look back through his journey when we first brought him here and how he really struggled in the first spring to a point where we didn't know if he was going to be capable of being our right tackle," Doege said. "Next thing you know, Tristan gets a lot of confidence in what we're trying to do, which is a part of the process... Having him back is going to be great, especially for his development, too, because he's not done. He's still developing into the player that he truly wants to be."

Bounds Trusting Process Through Injury Rehab

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Suffering a season-ending injury can be frustrating and may feel like the end of a player's career, no matter the player's caliber. Despite the frustrations and the long road of rehabilitation ahead, Bound remained faithful to the process and was able to get back on the field. Bounds is still limited for spring practices, but he could be good to go by summer.

"The biggest thing is, for me, that was my first time ever being seriously injured and having a long

rehab process," Bounds said. "I think just trusting the process and going day by day is the hardest part. It's really easy to want to look ahead to the next milestone or what's coming, but just being where my feet are was the hardest thing, but it makes a lot easier when you have great teammates, you can lean on them."

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) and SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee shake hands after the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Those guys were always with me, always supporting me throughout this whole process."

Bounds Taking Lessons Learned From Previous Season to the Next

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bounds may have struggled at the beginning of Arizona's spring training camp last year, but he quickly turned around and adjusted to the differences from his previous team. He then turned those adjustments into confidence, eventually solidifying his starting role.

Now, Bounds is taking everything he learned from the previous season and translating it to the next. When it is all said and done, Bounds could turn out to be one of the better offensive linemen in the Big 12.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) runs through an opening during the second quarter against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"I think I just got a lot of experience," Bounds said. "That was my first real significant playing time, and so, just learning a lot through playing, but I think really just being in year two of the same offense, playing around the same guys, being comfortable with those guys. And then just building from there, from a culture standpoint, is going to be the biggest thing for us."