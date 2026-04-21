Arizona's Stukes Shooting Up Boards Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Former Arizona Wildcats safety Treydan Stukes is picking up a lot of steam ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft later this month. With scouts starting to become enamored with the former Arizona standout.

Stukes is projected to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft after an incredible career at Arizona. In six seasons with the program, Stukes racked up 207 tackles, 26 pass deflections, a sack, and seven interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety enters the draft as one of the more intriguing safeties available.

Stukes Last Season

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His 2025 campaign was some of his best work to date, and has helped boost his stock tremendously. Fresh off an injury-riddled 2024 campaign that saw him rack up just 19 tackles with two pass deflections and an interception, Stukes garnered 52 tackles, deflected six passes, picked off four passes, and came away with his lone collegiate sack in the 2025 season.

Stukes’ abilities in the secondary were key to Arizona’s success last year, as the team went 9-4 — the second time in three seasons that they’ve won nine or more games — and made an appearance in the Holiday Bowl, where they would eventually lose to SMU.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Stukes could be the next standout Wildcat to find himself drafted. ESPN’s Adam Schefter labeled Stukes as a “prospect to watch” ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Schefter also cited various NFL personnel and their opinions on the former Arizona defensive captain as they raved about Stukes’ potential as an impactful player at the next level.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Schefter’s Thoughts

“Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes seems to be climbing on some draft boards,” Schefter wrote. “Stukes had four interceptions last season and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Teams say they think he can play both safety positions, nickel corner, and outside CB.

"One NFL general manager called Stukes ‘one of the best safeties I've seen [in my time as a GM],’ and added he would draft him ahead of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. ‘This guy makes freaky plays that I haven't seen other safeties make.’ It would not be a shock to see Stukes sneak into Round 1.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes will look to continue impressing NFL teams in hopes of getting into the first round of the draft. After a strong collegiate career in Tucson , Stukes will look to further his legacy in the NFL with a similarly impactful career in the pros once he is selected in this month’s draft.