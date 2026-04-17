Pair of Arizona Linebackers Making Strong Impression This Spring

The Arizona Wildcats have experienced a lot of change at the linebacker position since last season, and the new guys are making quite a strong impression throughout the spring.

Most notably, Cooper Blomstrom and Everett Roussaw Jr. have been garnering the most attention. Roussaw has spent the last three seasons with UAB and Memphis prior to landing with the Wildcats. In his career, he has racked up 189 tackles, with 8 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker will be looking to have a major impact now that he is moving up to the Big 12.

Blomstrom’s Resume

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan walks to the end zone with his team during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blomstrom is transferring from the FCS, coming in from Georgetown. Over his three seasons with the Hoyas, he has accumulated 117 total tackles, 16 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, three pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and an interception. After dominating on the defensive side of the ball with Georgetown, he’ll look to have a similar impact with the Wildcats.

After a couple of weeks of spring practices, both players have been making a strong impression on the coaching staff. Arizona linebackers coach Josh Bringuel spoke very highly about both transfer linebackers.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bringuel’s Thoughts

“They’ve been doing a great job,” Bringuel said. “So, initially them coming in and it's the adjustment period, right? It's new, different part of the country, different process, different team, getting to know everybody, and they did a fantastic job this winter putting in the work where seniors, older guys that have already matured and developed a lot in the weight room, but still said, ‘I can get more. I can develop more. '"

"'I can get more flexible. I can get more mobile, I can get stronger,’ all these different things. So they’ve earned a ton of respect in that regard."

Sep 23, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) carries the ball against UAB Blazers linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr. (27) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Then them stepping on the field, their maturity to come in, meet with me extra, make sure that they know what to do. Well, now it's just go play football. Go do the things you did at all these different schools across the country,” he added. “I'm really happy with how they've attacked the work. And has it been perfect? No. But they're always eager. That’s what I asked for the whole room.”

The pair of transfer linebackers will look to pick up where they left off at their old homes, and help Arizona contend for not only a Big 12 title in 2026, but also a spot on the biggest stage — the College Football Playoff.