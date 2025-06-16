EXCLUSIVE: Hayes Cloutier Talks Arizona Recruitment And More
The Arizona Wildcats have done a good job identifying recruits early, including Hayes Cloutier. Cloutier is an Arizona Wildcats target who plays the quarterback position. Cloutier currently attends Inglewood High School in Inglewood, California.
Cloutier recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and more.
"It means a lot to me—this was my very first offer, so it holds a special place in my heart. I’ve always dreamed of playing at the next level, and to have Arizona believe in me this early is something I’ll never forget. I also know a few players who have played there, and they always talk about how close the team is—like a true family. That kind of environment really stands out to me. I also like Tucson—it’s got a unique vibe, a mix of calm and energy, and seems like a fun place to be a student-athlete," Cloutier stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit is looking forward to speaking to a few coaches.
"Definitely the offensive coordinator, Coach (Seth) Doge, and the offensive line coach, Coach (Josh) Ogleby. These are the people I’ll be working closest with if I end up there, and building that connection early is really important to me. I want to be somewhere I can learn, grow, and feel fully supported—and that all starts with strong relationships with my future coaches."
The talented recruit has already visited multiple times, and is open to returning once again.
"Yes, absolutely. I’ve visited three times already, and I plan to go back this year to catch a game or two. I want to keep learning more about the program, the campus, and the culture. Noah Fifita is a family friend, so I also want to show him some support and get a feel for the game-day atmosphere. Every visit just makes me more excited about the potential future there."
The Wildcats are a top school for the talented QB alongside a school that is tied to his original state.
"Arizona is definitely one of my top schools on the West Coast. I’m originally from Louisiana, so LSU has always had a place in my heart growing up. That said, when it comes time to make my decision, it won’t just be about name or location—it’ll be about where I feel the most needed, valued, and where I believe I can develop into the best version of myself on and off the field."
There are many things that comes to mind for the recruit when he thinks of the Arizona Wildcats. He details more.
"A few things come to mind. First, the culture—they seem to have built something special there in terms of team unity and brotherhood. Second, the academic side, especially in business, which I’m interested in studying. And of course, the lifestyle—Arizona has great weather, a cool campus vibe, and it seems like a place where I could really enjoy my college experience both as a student and an athlete."
The Wildcats are a top priority for the QB. He breaks down the reasoning.
"Right now, Arizona is definitely one of my top priorities. I chose to play in the Trinity League out here in California as a freshman, which is one of the most competitive high school football leagues in the country. Because of that, I didn’t get as much varsity playing time early on, but it helped me grow and compete at a higher level. This year is big for me—I’ve transferred to Inglewood, which I believe is a better fit and gives me the opportunity to be QB1. There were also some personal reasons behind the move, but overall, I’m excited for the upcoming season. Arizona recognized my potential early, and that means a lot. They’ll definitely be in the mix when it comes time to make my decision."