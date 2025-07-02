EXCLUSIVE: Memphis Tigers Commit Open To Visiting Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats have jumped on multiple class of 2026 prospects slate. This includes Argyle High School cornerback Maliek Bracy, who committed to the Memphis Tigers shortly after receiving his offer.
He is still planning to hear the Arizona Wildcats out with plans to even take a visit, but when? He recently held an interview to discuss multiple things, like his offer from the Arizona Wildcats, or his plans to visit, as well his decision to commit to the Memphis Tigers, as they are a school that has obviously stood out amongst the others.
Here is everything he had to say, as the Wildcats look to cause havoc in Bracy's recruitment, as he is already committed to a school down south, while he keeps the Wildcats as a possible door he could open.
"The Arizona offer means a lot, wish they had offered me earlier so we could have built a solid relationship," the Arizona Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his offer to open up communication in his interview.
There are many awesome coaches on the Arizona Wildcats coaching staff. This includes Chip Viney who has asserted himself as one of the better defensive coaches and assistants not only on the Wildcats staff, but in the nation as a whole. This is someone that the talented prospect is hopeful he can build a relationship with.
"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with coach Chip Viney, he seem like a chill dude."
The talented prospect has already committed to a school, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't want to visit the Arizona Wildcats.
"I’m planning on taking a visit during the fall, I wanna check out the campus."
The talented commit is currently committed to the Memphis Tigers. The Tigers commit explains why his school of choice is standing out thus far.
"Memphis is a school that’s outstanding to me, and the reason is because of the relationship I have with Coach Jay Simpson and the other staff."
What comes to mind when the talented prospect thinks of Arizona?
"When I think of Arizona I think of casino and nice beaches."
Despite being committed, do the Wildcats stand high in his recruitment? The talented Tigers commit explained more when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"The Wildcats stand pretty high up!"
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click here!