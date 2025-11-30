Arizona Lands Three-Star JUCO Defensive Lineman
The Early National Signing period for 2026 prospects is set to begin on Monday, and as it approaches, college coaching staffs are working to finalize their classes.
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have already done a great job on the recruiting trail this cycle, and the Wildcats just secured their 21st 2026 commitment by landing a three-star junior college (JUCO) defensive lineman.
Three-Star JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits to Arizona
On Nov. 30, Kevin Moorer, a three-star JUCO defensive lineman from Mobile, Alabama, who currently plays at Hutchinson Community College, announced on X that he would be committing to Arizona, thanking Hutchinson head coach Drew Dallas for giving him a second chance.
- "I would like to thank [Drew Dallas] for giving me a second chance I told him he was not going to regret it with that been said I am 1000% committed to Arizona," Moorer wrote.
Arizona recently got involved in Moorer's recruitment but acted quickly to secure him, hosting the JUCO defensive lineman in Tucson for an official visit sometime in the last month. Although he had interest from other programs, he ultimately decided to commit to the Wildcats.
While Moorer isn't an elite JUCO recruit, he's a talented player who should be able to make an immediate impact for Brennan and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 122 overall JUCO player in the 2026 cycle, the No. 24 JUCO defensive lineman, and the No. 28 JUCO prospect from Alabama.
He's put together an impressive season at Hutchinson C.C. this fall, recording 25 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.
At 6'4" and 277 pounds, Moorer projects to be an interior defensive lineman for Arizona. Although he doesn't have experience at the Power Four level, he has the size and strength to compete for playing time as soon as he arrives on campus in Tucson.
With Moorer's commitment, Arizona's 2026 class now ranks 34th nationally according to 247Sports. The Wildcats might not be done adding talent to their class either, as they are in contention to land three additional high school prospects ahead of Early National Signing Day.
Even if Moorer is the last commit Arizona secures before Monday, the Wildcats' class is well-rounded. It should position the program for future success, especially since Brennan and his staff have an opportunity to add even more talent through the transfer portal.
