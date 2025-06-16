BREAKING: Arizona Lands Huge Offensive Commit
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to improve their ranking, as they have been trying to land any recruit that they possibly can on the recruiting trail. This includes players on the offensive side, who will play a very crucial role in college. Arizona has had some times where they would have a very strong offense and compete against anyone.
The Arizona Wildcats have started to heat up following a massive commitment on Monday, when the Wildcats landed one of the best and most underrated receivers in the state of California.
The Arizona Wildcats landed extremely talented wide receiver RJ Mosley from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. The Golden State athlete had many offers and valuable options, but the Wildcats won the battle for the prized recruit.
He was offered by the Arizona Wildcats, California Golden Bears, Utah Utes, Stanford Cardinal, Colorado State Rams, Dartmouth Big Green, Georgia Bulldogs, Nevada Wolf Pack, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, Northwestern Wildcats, Sacramento State Hornets, San Diego State Aztecs, SMU Mustangs, and the UNLV Rebels, according to 247Sports.
The talented recruit decided to pull the trigger on the Arizona Wildcats after visiting on June 6th and leaving on June 8th. He was originally scheduled to visit the Utah Utes this upcoming weekend, but that seems more unlikely with the commitment being less than a week prior to the start date of that visit. The Wildcats have already landed many offensive commits as Mosley will be following the footsteps of some of their top commits.
This includes Caleb "The Jet" Smith and Hamisi Juma who are fellow wide receiver commits. The talented commit from Pittsburgh High School has one great thing going for him. That being his height and weight. Any D1 program can respect the measurements that he brings to the table, as he brings a 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame to the Arizona Wildcats. That is one of the better frames in the high school class, as his man goal will be maybe adding 5-10 pounds (15 if they are lucky), which also comes with being in a great strength and conditioning program.
The Arizona Wildcats will look to gain more commitments, especially on the offensive side of the ball with the majority of their commitments being on the defensive side of the ball at this time. The Wildcats have been in contact and competition for many of the top recruits on their board, and now all they have to do is execute.