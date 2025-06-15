EXCLUSIVE: T.K. Cunningham Details Arizona Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats have been dipping into the south when it comes to recruiting some of the better prospects in a plethora of different classes. One of the players they have offered from the south is T.K. Cunningham. Cunningham is one of the better players in the 2027 recruiting class, and inside the state of Georgia, which is one of the best states to recruit out of.
Cunningham currently attends Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. The Grayson High School football star holds offers as an EDGE from many schools, such as Georgia Tech, Florida, Colorado, and of course, the Arizoan Wildcats.
The Wildcats EDGE target caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail where the Wildcats stand right now and more.
"Being offered by Arizona is a blessing. It shows that the coaches believe in my talent and see the potential I bring to the next level. So it definitely means something."
The talented Wildcats currently have a great staff of coaches, including Coach Hunley, who has caught the attention of Cunningham.
"I look forward to building a relationship with Coach Hunley, seeing as he originally offered me in 8th grade, I would love to see how I could be implemented into their scheme."
Nothing has been set in stone for a visit, but Cunningham is open to taking a trip to Arizona from the Peach State.
"Nothing is set in stone about a visit, but I would most definitely love to get a feel for the energy, the people, and just the entire atmosphere."
There are many schools that have started to stand out away from the Arizona Wildcats.
"Some schools that stand out to me right now are Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Auburn, and FSU due to my relationships with them and the history of their programs," Cunningham stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The rise of the Big 12 comes to mind when the talented prospect thinks of the Arizona Wildcats
"When I think of Arizona, I think of a school that could be on the rise, entering the Big 12, and with new hires, it gives them the chance to be the best in their conference," Cunningham said.
There are no leaders at this time, so the Wildcats remain tied with the rest of the pack, but will have the chance to pull away following important stretches.
"They stand just as evenly as everyone else, as long as they want to recruit me, I’m in for it."