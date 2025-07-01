EXCLUSIVE: Troy Mailo Talks Arizona Wildcats Offer
Troy Mailo is a very talented EDGE who has recently started to receive plenty of attention. This includes the Arizona Wildcats who are starting to become a top school in the recruiting class of 2027.
Mailo recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to break down his offer and much more.
"Being offered by Arizona means a lot to me. It’s a blessing and something I don’t take lightly. Every offer is earned, and for Arizona to believe in me as a player and person means they see potential in who I am now and who I can become in their program," said the talented prospect when speaking with Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Wildcats offer.
The talented prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with a specific coach.
"I’m looking forward to getting to know Coach Salave'a and the rest of the defensive staff, especially anyone connected to the D line. Building a relationship with the guys who would be coaching and developing me is important because it’s more than football—it’s trust, communication, and alignment in values. I want to understand their vision, how they coach, and what type of culture they’re creating. That kind of relationship goes a long way in deciding where I fit best."
Visiting the Wildcats is a very strong possibility.
"Yes, I definitely plan to visit. Seeing a school in person is important to me—there’s only so much you can learn over the phone or through social media. I want to meet the coaches face-to-face, see the facilities, and get a real feel for the campus and culture. I’m not sure on the exact date yet, but I’m working with my family to try and figure out the best time to make it out there, hopefully sometime during the season."
What schools are standing out for the talented prospect? He details more with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"Right now, all the schools recruiting me are on even footing, especially because I am early in my recruiting process, so I can’t pinpoint one or another until I’m able to learn more about the programs and build better relationships with the coaches."
The talented prospect details what he thinks of when the Arizona Wildcats come to mind.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of the strong Polynesian presence that’s been a part of the program over the years. A lot of great Poly players have come through there, and that really stands out to me. I also think of my uncle Joseph Siofele, who shared about loving his time there, and Coach Salave'a who was the first coach to reach out and offer me based on my recent film."
Are the Arizona Wildcats standing out or on an even playing field at this time?
"Right now, I’d say all the schools that are actively recruiting me—including Arizona—are on an even playing field. It’s still early in my recruitment, so I’m staying open and just trying to build genuine relationships with coaches, learn more about each program, and figure out where the best fit will be for me both on and off the field."
