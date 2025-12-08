Arizona Falling Behind With Five-Star Small Forward

Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd have had an up-and-down 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wildcats started hot, securing a commitment from four-star small forward Cam Holmes. However, Arizona missed out on its top target when five-star power forward Cam Williams ultimately chose Duke.

Now it seems the Wildcats are once again falling behind on a key target, as another five-star forward that Arizona has been targeting reportedly has more interest in other schools.

Wildcats' Losing Ground on Five-Star Foward

On Nov. 25, Arizona on SI reported that Bruce Branch III, a five-star small forward who plays for Prolific Prep High School in Florida and is from Gilbert, Arizona, would be reclassifying from the 2027 class to the 2026 class.

NEWS: Bruce Branch III, the No. 1 player in the class of 2027, has reclassified to the Class of 2026, he tells @247Sports.



Branch had previously been ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class, and with his reclassification to 2026, he remained a five-star recruit. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 5 overall player nationally, the No. 2 small forward prospect.

Arizona had been targeting the 6'7" small forward throughout his initial recruitment process and was expected by many to be a contender to land Branch now that he's reclassified. However, on Dec. 3, Rivals' Joe Tipton reported that this may not be the case.

According to Tipton, Arizona has fallen behind in the chase to land Branch, and three schools have emerged as the favorites to win the five-star's recruitment: BYU, Duke, and USC.

"Last week, I discussed where several schools stood in his recruitment — BYU, Kansas, Duke, Louisville, USC, Arizona, and Kentucky," Tipton wrote. "After digging a bit deeper, it sounds like three programs have separated themselves a bit in the early going: BYU, Duke, and USC."

He continued, "BYU has made him a major priority. Duke would be a real threat if they decide to ramp things up. And I’m told Branch is intrigued by USC."

While this isn't great news for Arizona, it's not necessarily the end of the world either. Branch is still relatively early in his recruitment process and is unlikely to make a decision for at least a few months. If Lloyd and his staff decide to make a push for the young small forward, there's a strong chance the Wildcats could end up contending for him.

Small forward isn't the biggest priority for Arizona, having already secured Holmes. Still, Branch is a highly talented and versatile recruit that the Wildcats don't want to miss out on.

