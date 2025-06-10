EXCLUSIVE: Caleb Smith Reassures His Arizona Commitment
The Arizona Wildcats have many talented commits already in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have the commitment of Caleb Smith who is the top commit in the class according to both On3 ajnd 247Sports.
Smith is a talented wide receiver recruit in the 2026 class who is committed to the Arizona Wilcats. He committed to the Wildcats on April 4th of this year, and currently plays high school ball at Allen High School. Allen High School is located in Allen, Texas and Smith is a star player for them.
Smith committed to the Wildcats over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears, and many more. Smith caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to reassure his commitment and more.
"It means a lot to be committed to a team like Arizona. Growing up, everyone wants to chance to play at the collegiate level, so just having this opportunity means so much to me," the Wildcats' wide receiver commit stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The commit detailed where the Wildcats currently stand in the recruiting world.
"Overall, I think we are in a really great spot. I know we needed some offensive linemen and we have been getting a few of them. I know some huge recruits are close to committing, so very excited about that."
The Arizona Wildcats' commit has already built a relationship with multiple commits in the class
"I’ve connected a little bit with Dash Fifita and Henry Gabalis. I hope I can get to know those 2 guys more and all the other commits soon."
The talented recruit is hopeful to land one of the nation's best QBs in the 2026 recruiting class. That QB being Oscar Rios.
"I’ve been recruiting Oscar Rios a lot recently. Our program is really pushing him, so I’m trying to help him. He’s a great quarterback that I know will fit in with the offense."
The talented commit is locked in with the Wildcats as he confirms with Arizona Wildcats On SI that he will no longer take any more visits.
"I am not planning on taking any more visits. When I committed to Arizona, I knew that this is where I wanted to be, so there was no point in visiting any other school. My recruitment is locked down. I feel like Arizona has everything I need to be a great college player and have a chance to make it to the NFL."
The talented recruit is hopeful the fans know how much they mean to him and have meant to him thus far in his recruitment.
"I would want to say to fans thank you for showing much love to me."