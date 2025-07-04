EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Commit Brandon Smith Sounds Off
The month of June was a busy one for Arizona football and head coach Brent Brennan, which was filled with official visits, football camps and high school prospects making their college decisions. Brennan and his staff managed to land 11 commitments for the 2026 class featuring four-star quarterback Oscar Rios.
As of right now, Arizona has 16 commitments for the class and 11 of those came in the month of June. It is safe to assume that July will have a similar trend and see a handful of prospects making their decision.
One of the commitments came from three-star athlete Brandon Smith, who picked the Wildcats over offers from California, Boise State and San Diego State.
Smith has a 6-foot, 190-pound frame coming out of Fresno, Calif., while playing at Central East High School.
Although he is listed as an athlete, most believe he will be playing the running back position at the college level. His main recruiter has been running backs coach Alonzo Carter, who is known for his ability to find high-level talent and is regarded as one of the better recruiters on the West Coast.
If Smith does play running back, he will join a list of players that have played that position to go to Arizona from Fresno. One of the better players to do so was RB Nick Wilson, who had one of the better freshmen seasons in program history.
To help you get a better understanding of Smith, our Troy Hutchison reached out to him asking a few questions about his recruitment. Below is a Q&A from their conversation on Arizona and joining the program.
Q: Why commit to Arizona at this time? What separated the Wildcats from the rest?
Smith: “What separated Arizona from the rest is the relationships I have built with them. They offered me in November of 2024 and have been keeping consistent and genuine contact since,” he said. “Also on the visit, it gave a home feeling. I love that the program is so family oriented with a great fan base. That was an important factor for me being away from home and California for 3-to-4 years.”
Q: On your official visit, what stood out to you about the program?
Smith: “The team and coach chemistry is what stood out the most. Everybody is competitive but there is still a brotherhood,” he said. “I saw how the players interacted with other coaches in a positive light.”
Q: You're listed as an athlete on most recruiting sites. Where do you see your role on the roster?
Smith: “I am still an athlete at heart as I feel I can play anywhere on the field. Rather it’s at running back, outside linebacker or at safety. I just love the game of football and will play anywhere to help my team win,” he said. “ But with Arizona, I feel I can contribute more at the running back position as coach [Seth] Doege has more of a fast tempo style of play, which is very aggressive. I can become a better all-purpose player.”
Q: Who was the coach that started your recruitment and how did that process come about?
Smith: “The first coach to reach out was coach [Chip] Viney, as he is the recruiter for my area,” he said. “After about the second school visit, I was able to build a relationship with coach Carter and the rest of the staff.”
Q: Carter is well regarded. What is that relationship like for you?
Smith: “I love coach Carter! He is very honest but not dismissive to his players or just anyone in general. He will hold you accountable! His personality is the same, rather you see him at the grocery store or playing for him,” he said. “He attended a couple of my track meets and would FaceTime me before a big meet. That meant a lot.”
Q: Why is Brennan the perfect head coach for you?
Smith: “Coach Brennan is a great guy. He has been a coach for a while and his past players still say great things about him. He finds the best coaches for their position and will let them coach their players,” he said. “He will still oversee and correct things but he will trust the team of coaches he has hired.
“He is also passionate about helping all of his players rather it’s making it to the NFL or getting many established after their football career is over. He wants everyone around him to be the best they can be and will support you in any way possible.”
