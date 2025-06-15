EXCLUSIVE: Chris Flores Confirms Arizona Is A Top School
The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the most active teams in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have offered many of the best players in the country. One of the best players in the state of California has been recruited by many of the top schools in the nation, including the Arizona Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Syracuse Orange, and more. Flores is a wide receiver prospect from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California. Flores is a 5-foot-10 frame and has recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss where the Wildcats stand currently in his recruitment.
"It means a lot to be offered by Arizona there a amazing program with lots of talent," the Arizona Wildcats target stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The Wildcats target discussed which coach he is looking forward to building a relationship with from the Arizona Wildcats staff and why.
"I look forward to building relationships with Coach (Bobby) Wade (Wide Receivers Coach) because he is an amazing coach, and he was an amazing player as well for Arizona."
Visiting is in the plans for the talented recruit. He confirmed to Arizona Wildcats On SI that his goal is to make it in for a game day visit so he can check out what the Wildcats bring to the table.
"I do plan to visit over the season to come to a game, so I can see what the environment is like and get a feel for the city," Flores said in his interview.
There are a couple schools that have started to stand out for the recruit, including the Wildcats' rival, Arizona State. he claims that they are one of the schools that currently stand out due to teh constant push.
"Schools that are standing out are ASU and Syracuse. They have been pushing the hardest and have shown lots of love."
When Flores thinks of the Wildcats he thinks of a great place to play the game he loves as a whole. he details more with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"When I think of Arizona i think of an amazing place to play football and connect with new people."
The Arizona Wildcats are high on his recruiting list as they were one of the first programs to give Flores an offer.
"The Wildcats are for sure high in my recruitment, they were one of my first offers, and have an amazing program and are trending the right way."