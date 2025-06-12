EXCLUSIVE: Dillon Davis Previews His Arizona Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats have many recruits in the 2027 recruiting class on their recruiting board. One of the prospects on their board is Dillon Davis.
Davis is a four-star safety from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. The talented California prospect holds offers from many schools, including the Colorado Buffaloes, Michigan Wolverines, BYU Cougars, and Arizona Wildcats.
The talented Arizona Wildcats' target caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"Being offered by Arizona means a lot to me. They were the second team to offer me, and that’s something I’ll always remember. It shows they believe in me early on, and that really means something. And I don’t take it lightly," Davis stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit is hopeful to build a relationship with his Arizona Wildcats position coach.
"I’m definitely looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Brett (Arce) (Safeties Coach). He’s the one who offered me, and that already means a lot. I want to keep that connection going and learn more about him and the program."
Visiting the Arizona Wildcats is in the plan for the safety prospect in California. He has yet to set a date, but he is definitely going to visit.
Yeah, I definitely plan to visit sometime in the near future," Davis confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI. "You’ve got to go where you’re wanted, and Arizona’s shown love. I want to check things out in person and really get a feel for the place."
Every school is in the mix for the talented prospect as he has yet to narrow down schools, with the June 15th date being crucial.
"Right now, every school is still in the mix. I’m only a sophomore and still have two more seasons to play. I think after June 15th, I’ll definitely have a better idea of who’s really interested and which schools are showing the most love."
Many things come to mind for Davis when he is thinking about the Wildcats and what comes to mind.
"Definitely the heat! But I also think that’s a big advantage. A lot of out-of-state teams aren’t used to playing in that dry heat, and it gives Arizona an advantage for sure."
Arizona remains in a good spot with the talented safety, as he will be keeping them in the back of his mind as June 15th quickly approaches.
"Arizona’s in a good spot with me. Like I said, they were one of the first to offer, and that means something. I have a lot of respect for that, and I’m excited to keep learning more about the team and the coaches."