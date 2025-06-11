EXCLUSIVE: Washington Commit Dre Pollard Previews Official Visit To Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to land many talented recruits. While they are on the path of trying to do this, many will determine on how well the official visits go for the specific recruits they are after.
One of the recruits they are after is Dre Pollard. Pollard is an athlete from Ed W Clark High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pollard is set to visit the Wildcats on June 13th, which is one of his final visits. He holds many offers and recently committed to the Washington Huskies.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggs detailed what type of player the Wildcats' target is.
"Good looking two way player who’s getting looks at receiver, running back and corner. Track background and has run multiple sub 10.7-100m times this Spring with a personal best 10.61. Speed shows up on field, has good initial burst and hits top end after a few strides. Offers value in the return game as well and can pull away from a defense. Upside might be highest at corner, aggressive player who transitions well and can change direction. Shows good cover awareness and can be physical without having to hold and grab. Solid frame with some length and a player who shows a lot of long term potential. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect."
Prior to his visit, Pollard caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to preview his Wildcats' OV.
"I’m looking forward to meeting the staff and players to see how everyone’s personalities mix," said Pollard when talking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit is hopeful to build a relationship with many of the coaches, with Coach Bobby Wade being the center of the visit.
"I'm looking forward to connecting with Coach (Bobby) Wade (Wide Receivers Coach) the most because if I end up going there, that would be my position coach."
The official visit process can be very tough and determining for a recruit. He details why this visit, along with the other OVs can be important.
"It is a very important visit because I am only taking visits to schools that I am seriously considering spending the next 4-5 years of my life at," the Wildcats' target stated.
The talented recruit has visited many schools thus far. He provides the remainder of his schedule with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I went to Arizona State, Washington, and Stanford so far, and next I have Arizona and Duke. I wouldn't say it's a specific thing that can make or break my decision, it’s a lot of things combined."
All of these answers were conducted right before his commitment Washington. As of now, there is still a chance that he takes this visit.