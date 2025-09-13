Arizona Recruiting Takes a Step Up Following Kansas State Win
The Arizona Wildcats continue to do their job at a very high level when it comes to returning prospects as the 2026 recruiting class as they have been able to land multiple different players among the top of their list after the different positions that they have landed commitments at both on the offensive and defensive side of the football, which makes this team one of the more all-around teams when it comes to recruiting, which makes this team very intriguing overall on paper.
The Wildcats entered this season as one of the underdogs for pretty much the whole season, but they have quickly approved that they are worth the attention that they have been receiving as they have been one of the better teams across the nation when it comes to making plays and winning football games as they have been able to go undefeated thus far but they haven't played just a slouch and cupcake schedule.
In fact, they played against multiple different teams, including the Kansas State Wildcats, which they defeated on Friday night when they were late, and they're their very first conference game of the slate after they defeated a very tough Wildcats team, despite the record that they show.
The Wildcats continue to dominate when it comes to the Arizona Wildcats, but when it comes to Kansas State, they continue to show that they are sliding down more when it comes to their trajectory. They have failed to impress this season as they have lost three of the four games that they played, meaning they are now eliminated from playoff contention in only week three.
There are many good things about winning a football game, especially at this caliber as they were a ranked program and that includes the recruiting scene taking a step up as the Arizona Wildcats can expect to see a very improved recruiting scene as they are likely going to be able to get more prospects to campus now that they see that the Wildcats are winning football games.
Don't get it twisted. They still have some work to do as they are set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones, which is the first team the Wildcats will face this season, as this will be one of the more important games of the season.
There's plenty to know about this game coming out, but for now, they will put their focus on getting better on a day-to-day basis, both on the field and in recruiting
