4 Arizona Wildcats Commits Share Their Next Visit Date
The Arizona Wildcats have multiple important games coming up as they are set to continue their dominance, which they hope to improve upon. The only issue is the fact that they will have more tough games ahead of them, as they have played two of the easier games that they will play this season, with emphasis on certain games, being extremely tough as they move forward.
The Wildcats have multiple different commits that they want to have on campus for a visit. In fact, they realistically want every commit to come up for a visit eventually. They will be the host to many different committees as well. This includes four of the most important names in the class.
Four commits has shared their next visit with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
RJ Mosley
- "I visit frequently. I was there for the Hawaii game and plan on going back for the BYU game."
Malachi Joyner
- "Yes, I definitely plan on visiting again. I don’t have an exact date set right now, but I know I want to be back out there soon to connect with the staff and soak in the environment again. Every time I’m there, it feels like home."
Keytrin Harris
"I have watched their game against Hawaii. I will be heading back for the Kansas State game."
Brandon Smith
- "As of now, I have two to three games I will fly in for, but not until the November home games. My priority right now is to win a state championship in my senior year. I want to stay focused on helping my high school team win our games and getting us into a great playoff spot."
The Wildcats have a total of five more home games, counting Saturday's home game against the Kansas State Wildcats. This is arguably their toughest game of the season, which is extremely important to be the host of, as they will be hosting multiple different recruits and commits in this game, which is far more intriguing than many can anticipate.
Having this game at home can be a blessing for the recruiting scene, but if this game goes well for the Arizona Wildcats, then the sky is the limit for the Arizona program. They remain. I have one of the better classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle, which continues to get better as time goes on, as the majority of these players are getting better on the field in their Friday games before reaching campus.
